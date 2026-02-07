Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFirst Arrest In Janakpuri Pit Death Case: DJB Sub-Contractor Held For 'Inaction' After Biker’s Fall

First Arrest In Janakpuri Pit Death Case: DJB Sub-Contractor Held For 'Inaction' After Biker’s Fall

Sub-contractor linked to a DJB project was detained after a Janakpuri biker’s death, as police probe alleged inaction despite early alerts.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Delhi Police have arrested a sub-contractor linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) roadwork in Janakpuri in connection with the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who fell into an uncovered pit. Officials said the sub-contractor, Rajesh Prajapati, was informed about the accident hours before police were alerted but allegedly failed to take any steps to rescue the victim or inform authorities.

He was arrested after being questioned.

Family Raised Alarm, But No Immediate Rescue

Investigators revealed that a family passing through the area late at night noticed a motorcycle near the excavation site and suspected that someone may have fallen into the pit. They alerted a security guard posted at the location and informed a local resident living nearby.

Police said a junior staff member associated with the project informed Prajapati about the incident at around 12:22 am. Although he reportedly reached the site, he did not initiate any rescue effort or inform the police or emergency services, as per a report on NDTV. This alleged delay and inaction have now become a key focus of the investigation.

Victim Fell Into Uncovered Trench

The incident involved Kamal Dhyani (25), a resident of Janakpuri, who was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and plunged into the deep trench dug for DJB repair work. The pit was reportedly left uncovered and without adequate safety measures.

Kamal was later rescued and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. Following the incident, police registered an FIR at the Janakpuri Police Station under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with culpable homicide, against the contractor and DJB officials.

Police Probe Focuses On Safety Lapses

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi) Sharad Bhaskar confirmed that the excavation was part of an active DJB project. He said investigators are examining whether mandatory safety protocols were followed and assessing the role of everyone involved in the work.

Police said Prajapati had seen the motorcycle inside the pit but still failed to act. Investigators are now analysing call detail records, CCTV footage from nearby areas, and site-related documents to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish accountability.

Government Response & Ongoing Inquiry

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the government acted promptly after the incident came to light. He added that further inquiries are underway to determine lapses in safety arrangements and fix responsibility for negligence, reported NDTV.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a sub-contractor detained in connection with the Janakpuri accident?

A sub-contractor linked to DJB roadwork was detained for allegedly failing to rescue the victim or inform authorities after the motorcyclist fell into an uncovered pit.

How did the victim fall into the trench?

The 25-year-old motorcyclist lost control of his bike and plunged into a deep, uncovered trench dug for DJB repair work in Janakpuri.

What is the focus of the police investigation?

The investigation is focusing on safety lapses and delayed response, examining whether mandatory safety protocols were followed and the role of all involved parties.

What action has the government taken following the incident?

The government has stated it acted promptly and is conducting further inquiries to determine safety arrangement lapses and fix responsibility for negligence.

Published at : 07 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
DELHI
