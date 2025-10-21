Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Briefs PM Modi On Yamuna Cleanup, Chhath Preparations

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Briefs PM Modi On Yamuna Cleanup, Chhath Preparations

She highlighted the Clean Yamuna campaign, Chhath festival preparations with ghat improvements, and infrastructure projects for a "Viksit Delhi."

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and conveyed her Diwali greetings to him. Gupta also briefed Modi on Delhi's development works, the Clean Yamuna campaign and preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival.

According to an official statement, the meeting was cordial and productive.

The chief minister, accompanied by her husband and children, received the prime minister's blessings and expressed gratitude for his guidance and support.

Gupta informed Modi about her government's ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna.

She said the Delhi government is committed to making the river clean and pollution-free by enhancing sewage-treatment capacity, adopting modern wastewater technologies and strictly monitoring the discharge of industrial effluents.

Green belts are being developed along the riverbanks and steps are being taken to prevent illegal dumping of waste into the river, she said.

The chief minister said her government aims to restore the Yamuna to its "life-giving form" for the residents of Delhi.

On the Chhath festival, to be celebrated from October 25 to 28, Gupta said preparations are being made to ensure that devotees can celebrate in a clean and organised manner.

Special ghats are being developed along both banks of the Yamuna, with facilities such as lighting, drinking water, sanitation, medical aid and security arrangements.

Officials are monitoring the cleanliness and water quality at the ghats to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

"Chhath Mahaparv is a symbol of Indian culture and faith, and the Delhi government aims to ensure it is celebrated with devotion, piety, and cleanliness," Gupta was quoted as saying in the statement.

The chief minister also briefed Modi on ongoing welfare and infrastructure projects, including new flyovers, underpasses, improved public transport, upgraded schools and expanded healthcare facilities.

She said the city government is working to build a "Viksit Delhi" -- a modern, clean and citizen-friendly capital.

Rejuvenating the Yamuna was among the Bharatiya Janata Party's key promises in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls held in February, in which the saffron party returned to power in the capital after 27 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party. PTI MHS RC

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rekha Gupta DELHI NEWS Chhath Pooja 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
World
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget