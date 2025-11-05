Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Wakes Up To Smog Blanket As AQI Dips To ‘Poor’; Noida, Ghaziabad In ‘Very Poor’ Zone

Delhi Wakes Up To Smog Blanket As AQI Dips To 'Poor'; Noida, Ghaziabad In 'Very Poor' Zone

Delhi’s air quality dipped to the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, while Noida and Ghaziabad slipped to ‘very poor.' IMD forecasts fog this week as Supreme Court urges urgent action to curb pollution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 07:16 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A thick blanket of haze greeted residents of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, with the capital’s air quality slipping into the “poor” category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed a steady decline in air quality across most monitoring stations, while nearby Noida and Ghaziabad fell into the “very poor” range. Gurugram and Faridabad fared only slightly better, hovering just below the same threshold.

According to CPCB data recorded at 5 a.m., the overall air quality in Delhi remained “poor”, with several locations witnessing dangerously high pollutant levels. The Shadipur station reported the worst figures, with an AQI of 313, placing it firmly in the “very poor” zone. Anand Vihar (284), Bawana (297), and ITO (278) also recorded severely polluted air, indicating a grim start to the week for residents.

Weather Outlook: Slight Warmth Amid Smoggy Skies

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a relatively warmer day compared to Tuesday, with maximum temperatures expected to touch 32°C and minimums dipping to around 17°C. Humidity levels are likely to vary between 94 and 59 percent.

No rain or thunderstorms are on the radar, though fog and mist are expected to blanket the capital on November 6 and 7. The IMD has also warned of rainfall in parts of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from November 4–7, with isolated heavy showers in Tamil Nadu and moderate rainfall predicted in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during lightning activity.

Supreme Court Calls For Urgent Anti-Pollution Measures

As the smog thickens, the Supreme Court has stepped in, urging authorities to take immediate steps to curb the pollution crisis in the national capital. The bench directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to file an affidavit with concrete data and a detailed action plan.

The court stressed that mere advisories were not enough, calling for real, on-ground intervention to tackle the recurring pollution emergency that engulfs Delhi-NCR every winter.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 07:16 AM (IST)
Delhi Air Pollution Delhi AQI Noida Air Quality Ghaziabad Pollution
