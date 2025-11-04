While most of Delhi continues to gasp under a thick, choking smog, one small corner of the capital appears to have found a breath of fresh air, literally. On Tuesday, as the city’s air quality hovered deep within the ‘very poor’ zone for the third day in a row, Guru Angad Nagar West stood out as the only locality in Delhi recording a ‘Good’ Air Quality Index (AQI).

Delhi Wrapped In Smog Once Again

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi’s overall AQI at 309 on Tuesday, well within the ‘very poor’ category, showing barely any relief despite slightly stronger winds. For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘Good’, while anything above 300 enters ‘Severe’ territory.

Source: AQI.in

According to real-time data from AQI.in, an open-source weather data platform, most parts of the national capital were recording readings between ‘Unhealthy’ and ‘Severe’.

Guru Angad Nagar West: Delhi’s Rare Clean-Air Pocket

At a time when Delhi’s average AQI stood at 275 (‘Unhealthy’), Guru Angad Nagar West, a residential sub-locality in Laxmi Nagar with the pincode 110092, recorded an AQI of just 48. That’s 5.7 times lower than the city’s average, making it the cleanest air pocket in the capital.

Source: AQI.in

Its proximity to the Yamuna River could be playing a rare balancing act here.

Screenshot: Google Maps

However, “clean” doesn’t quite mean “safe.” As per AQI.in, breathing in the air at Guru Angad Nagar West is still equivalent to smoking two cigarettes a day. The platform cites data from Berkeley Earth to estimate that this amounts to about 14 cigarettes a week and 60 a month. By comparison, the average Delhi resident is effectively smoking around 6.5 cigarettes a day, roughly 195 a month, simply by breathing.

New Delhi cigarette-equivalent estimate (AQI.in)

NCR Joins The Struggle

The pollution problem extends beyond Delhi’s borders. CPCB data from November 4 shows Ghaziabad topping the NCR charts with an AQI of 375 (‘very poor’), followed by Noida and Greater Noida at 329 each. Gurugram fared marginally better with an AQI of 218 (‘poor’), while Faridabad managed to stay in the ‘moderate’ zone at 195, the cleanest air in the wider region.

Health Advisories For Residents

Experts and authorities continue to urge residents to take precautions. Using air purifiers indoors, keeping car AC filters clean, and wearing N95 masks while outdoors are strongly recommended. When possible, staying indoors remains the best option as Delhi’s fight for breathable air continues.