Delhi Air Quality Continues To Deteriorate, Several Areas Slip Into ‘Severe’ Zone

A thick blanket of smog settled over Delhi on Friday morning, leaving residents struggling to breathe as the city’s air quality remained locked in the ‘very poor’ category at 373, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Although the reading marked a slight improvement from the previous day, pollution levels remained alarmingly high.

Smog Blankets the Capital: AQI Touches ‘Severe’ Levels in Several Areas

Fresh data from the CPCB’s Sameer app revealed that 13 of the 39 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the ‘severe’ range, indicating dangerously high levels of pollution. Wazirpur registered the worst reading at 442.

Under the CPCB’s scale, air quality ranging from 301–400 is considered ‘very poor,’ while any reading between 401–500 falls under the ‘severe’ category. Only three stations, IHBAS Dilshad Garden (255), Lodhi Road (286) and Mandir Marg (278), showed ‘poor’ air quality, emphasising the widespread deterioration across the city.

Several major pollution hotspots, including Anand Vihar (412), Bawana (430), Burari Crossing (404), Jahangirpuri (433), Mundka (435), Narela (408), RK Puram (406) and Rohini (421), also slipped into the ‘severe’ zone.

Air Quality Trends: Capital Struggles Through the Week

The pollution spike comes on the back of a week of worsening air quality. Delhi recorded an AQI of 391 on Thursday, dangerously close to the extreme end of the scale. The AQI stood at 392 on Wednesday and 374 on Tuesday, reflecting a consistent decline in air quality.

Data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Decision Support System showed that vehicle emissions contributed 17.3 per cent to Thursday’s pollution levels, while stubble burning accounted for 2.8 per cent. The contribution of both factors is projected to dip slightly on Friday to 16.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

Ghaziabad Emerges as NCR’s Most Polluted City

Outside the capital, pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) painted a grim picture. Ghaziabad listed the highest AQI at 431, firmly in the ‘severe’ bracket. Faridabad, though faring relatively better, reported ‘poor’ air quality at 242, followed by Gurugram at 294.

Noida’s AQI reached 400, nearly breaching the ‘severe’ line, while Greater Noida registered 377, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped to 11.4°C, almost a degree below normal, while the maximum settled at 28.2°C, marginally above the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate fog for Friday, with temperatures likely to hover around 27°C and 12°C.

Multiple Monitoring Systems Show Differing AQI Readings

The Early Warning System for Delhi pegged the city’s AQI at 373 at 5:30 am. Meanwhile, aqi.in recorded a much higher figure of 433 at 5 am. The variation stems from differing measurement parameters, device counts and monitored locations.

Delhi’s particulate matter levels remained far above safe limits, with PM2.5 measured at around 280 µg/m³ and PM10 at 370 µg/m³. For context, the World Health Organization recommends that 24-hour exposure to PM2.5 should not exceed 15 µg/m³, and PM10 should stay below 45 µg/m³.

GRAP Stage-III Measures in Force

Given the toxic air, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3). These curbs are triggered when the AQI enters or is likely to enter the 401–450 bracket.

In several NCR cities, air quality deteriorated even further. Faridabad recorded an alarming AQI of 570 at 7:34 am. Gurugram stood at 417, while Noida and Greater Noida reached 514 and 458, respectively. Ghaziabad was the most polluted, hitting 543 around the same time.

Authorities have urged citizens to minimise outdoor exposure unless absolutely essential. Those stepping out are advised to wear N-95 masks and avoid strenuous activities such as jogging, running or outdoor yoga.