TMC Crisis Deepens: Rebel MPs Meet Bhupender Yadav In Delhi Ahead Of Speaker Meeting

“We are going to Delhi for a meeting. Twenty-two MPs are now with us. The Speaker has given us an appointment, and we will meet him on Monday to seek recognition as a separate bloc,” she said.

While declining to identify the two additional MPs, Ghosh Dastidar said their names would be disclosed once they formally joined the faction.

“Those who have honestly spoken out against the situation prevailing in West Bengal over the last four to five years have been in touch with us. Our strength has now reached 22,” she said.

Her remarks come amid a deepening crisis within the Trinamool Congress, with a growing number of MPs rallying behind the dissident group and challenging the party leadership.

TMC Split Deepens

The split within the TMC's Lok Sabha contingent came into the open earlier this week, as a group of dissident MPs publicly distanced themselves from the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

On Monday, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that around 20 TMC MPs were backing the rebel camp and indicated that the group was prepared to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

The rebellion appeared to gather momentum on Friday when a document bearing the signatures of 19 TMC MPs surfaced. Among those listed were Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Banerjee, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Asit Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), June Maliah, Partha Bhowmick, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag and Mala Roy.

Separate signatures of Rachana Banerjee and Saayoni Ghosh also appeared on the document.

According to sources, the MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc under the leadership of Ghosh Dastidar. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Speaker's Secretariat on whether the letter has been received.