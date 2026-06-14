TMC Crisis Deepens: Rebel MPs Meet Bhupender Yadav In Delhi Ahead Of Speaker Meeting
TMC's rebellion deepened as rebel MPs met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi. Dissident leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed support of 22 Lok Sabha MPs and plans to seek separate bloc status.
Trinamool Congress rebel MPs Prasun Banerjee, Mala Roy, Satabdi Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Arup Chakraborty, Kakoli Ghosh and Sayoni Ghosh met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav at his Delhi residence. During the meeting, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is also present. The rebel MPs are also likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari later in the day, PTI reported.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rebel TMC MPs Arup Chakraborty and Kakoli Ghosh arrive at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bagNHID2se— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: Rebel TMC MPs Mala Roy and Satabdi Roy arrive at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bNTfM63Q0T— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026
Speaking briefly at Delhi airport, both Roy and Ghosh declined to comment on the ongoing political developments. “I will answer the people of my constituency, not you,” Ghosh told reporters.
The developments come a day after senior TMC leader and veteran parliamentarian Sudip Bandyopadhyay, long considered one of Mamata Banerjee’s closest confidants, joined the rebel camp following meetings with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Bhupender Yadav in Delhi.
22 LS MPs Now In Dissident TMC Camp
Meanwhile, Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday claimed that two more parliamentarians were set to join the dissident camp, taking its strength in the Lok Sabha to 22. Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before departing for New Delhi, Ghosh Dastidar said the rebel MPs would meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.