Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDehradun Man Arrested For Alleged Links With ISI, Sent Sensitive Info To Pak Handler On Social Media

Dehradun Man Arrested For Alleged Links With ISI, Sent Sensitive Info To Pak Handler On Social Media

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Uttarakhand STF for allegedly sharing sensitive information about key installations in Dehradun with a Pakistan-based handler.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 08:15 AM (IST)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man in Dehradun for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistan-based terrorist operative.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, the accused, Vikrant Kashyap (29), was apprehended from the Prem Nagar area following specific intelligence inputs. Authorities recovered a .32-bore pistol, seven live cartridges, and a spray-paint can from his possession during the operation, news agency PTI reported.

Alleged Link To ISI Network And Communication

Investigators stated that Kashyap was allegedly acting under the direction of Shehzad Bhatti, who is believed to have links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused reportedly maintained contact with Bhatti and other handlers through social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Espionage and Targeting of Sensitive Sites

Preliminary findings indicate that Kashyap shared photographs and location details of key installations in Dehradun, including the police headquarters and the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT). Officials further alleged that he had been instructed to carry out attacks at these locations, PTI reported.

In addition, he was reportedly directed to spray-paint the phrase “Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)” on prominent buildings and record videos of the act.

Motive and Background

During questioning, Kashyap claimed he was a follower of Sidhu Moosewala and sought to contact Bhatti in an attempt to avenge the singer’s killing. Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district in May 2022.

Police also revealed that the accused had spent time in Punjab’s Nabha between 2024 and 2025 and was allegedly promised relocation to Dubai via Nepal by his handlers.

Authorities have recovered sensitive data from Kashyap’s mobile phone, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the network and any additional links. Officials are continuing to probe the case to assess potential security threats and identify other individuals who may be involved.

The arrest highlights ongoing concerns over cross-border terror networks and the use of digital platforms for recruitment and coordination. Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert as the investigation progresses.

Related Video

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Apr 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Dehradun ISI Uttarakhand STF
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Dehradun Man Arrested For Alleged Links With ISI, Sent Sensitive Info To Pak Handler On Social Media
Dehradun Man Arrested For Alleged Links With ISI, Sent Sensitive Info To Pak Handler On Social Media
Cities
10 Dead As Boat Carrying Pilgrims On Yamuna River Capsizes In Mathura, UP CM Takes Cognisance
10 Dead As Boat Carrying Pilgrims On Yamuna River Capsizes In Mathura, UP CM Takes Cognisance
Cities
Karnataka: 3 Labourers Killed, 4 Injured After Landslide Hits Contruction Site At Hulikal Ghat
Karnataka: 3 Labourers Killed, 4 Injured After Landslide Hits Contruction Site At Hulikal Ghat
Cities
Bengaluru Student Dies By Suicide, Hours After Announcement Of Exam Results; Had Failed In 3 Subjects
Bengaluru Student Dies By Suicide, Hours After Announcement Of Exam Results
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls
Breaking News: Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Cash Scandal, Submits Resignation to President
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Oath Row Sparks Fierce Debate Between RJD and JD(U) Over Bihar CM Future
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Amidst Rising CM Speculations
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Marks a Turning Point in Bihar's Political Landscape
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Raghav Chandra
Raghav Chandra
OPINION | One Word, Global Shock: How Trump’s ‘Civilisation’ Threat Sparked Fear Of Catastrophe
Opinion
Embed widget