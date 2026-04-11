The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man in Dehradun for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistan-based terrorist operative.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, the accused, Vikrant Kashyap (29), was apprehended from the Prem Nagar area following specific intelligence inputs. Authorities recovered a .32-bore pistol, seven live cartridges, and a spray-paint can from his possession during the operation, news agency PTI reported.

Alleged Link To ISI Network And Communication

Investigators stated that Kashyap was allegedly acting under the direction of Shehzad Bhatti, who is believed to have links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused reportedly maintained contact with Bhatti and other handlers through social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Espionage and Targeting of Sensitive Sites

Preliminary findings indicate that Kashyap shared photographs and location details of key installations in Dehradun, including the police headquarters and the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT). Officials further alleged that he had been instructed to carry out attacks at these locations, PTI reported.

In addition, he was reportedly directed to spray-paint the phrase “Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)” on prominent buildings and record videos of the act.

Motive and Background

During questioning, Kashyap claimed he was a follower of Sidhu Moosewala and sought to contact Bhatti in an attempt to avenge the singer’s killing. Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district in May 2022.

Police also revealed that the accused had spent time in Punjab’s Nabha between 2024 and 2025 and was allegedly promised relocation to Dubai via Nepal by his handlers.

Authorities have recovered sensitive data from Kashyap’s mobile phone, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the network and any additional links. Officials are continuing to probe the case to assess potential security threats and identify other individuals who may be involved.

The arrest highlights ongoing concerns over cross-border terror networks and the use of digital platforms for recruitment and coordination. Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert as the investigation progresses.