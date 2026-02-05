‘Deaths Caused By Chinese Manjha Are Like Murder’: CM Yogi Orders State-Wide Crackdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a tough stand on accidents caused by Chinese kite string, or manjha, declaring that any death resulting from its use would be treated as akin to murder and would invite strict legal action.

‘Chinese Kite String Completely Banned’

The Chief Minister said the continued availability of Chinese manjha despite a complete ban was a matter of serious concern.

“Chinese kite string is completely banned and its continued availability is a matter of serious concern,” he said, directing police officials across Uttar Pradesh to launch intensive raid operations.

Raids On Sale, Storage And Transport Ordered

CM Yogi instructed the police to maintain strict vigilance not only on the sale of Chinese kite string but also on its storage and transportation. He ordered coordinated action to identify and eliminate the entire supply chain.

State-Wide Campaign, High-Level Monitoring

The Chief Minister directed a special state-wide campaign to completely dismantle the network involved in the manufacture, storage and sale of Chinese manjha. He also ordered regular high-level reviews to monitor progress and ensure strict enforcement without any laxity.

‘No Compromise On Public Safety’

“There can be no compromise on public safety,” CM Yogi said, adding that Chinese kite string poses a serious threat to the general public, children, birds and animals.

He reiterated that the government’s objective was to make Uttar Pradesh completely free from the use of this dangerous kite string.