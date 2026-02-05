Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Deaths Caused By Chinese Manjha Are Like Murder’: CM Yogi Orders State-Wide Crackdown

‘Deaths Caused By Chinese Manjha Are Like Murder’: CM Yogi Orders State-Wide Crackdown

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a tough stand on accidents caused by Chinese kite string, or manjha, declaring that any death resulting from its use would be treated as akin to murder and would invite strict legal action.

‘Chinese Kite String Completely Banned’

The Chief Minister said the continued availability of Chinese manjha despite a complete ban was a matter of serious concern.

“Chinese kite string is completely banned and its continued availability is a matter of serious concern,” he said, directing police officials across Uttar Pradesh to launch intensive raid operations.

Raids On Sale, Storage And Transport Ordered

CM Yogi instructed the police to maintain strict vigilance not only on the sale of Chinese kite string but also on its storage and transportation. He ordered coordinated action to identify and eliminate the entire supply chain.

State-Wide Campaign, High-Level Monitoring

The Chief Minister directed a special state-wide campaign to completely dismantle the network involved in the manufacture, storage and sale of Chinese manjha. He also ordered regular high-level reviews to monitor progress and ensure strict enforcement without any laxity.

‘No Compromise On Public Safety’

“There can be no compromise on public safety,” CM Yogi said, adding that Chinese kite string poses a serious threat to the general public, children, birds and animals.

He reiterated that the government’s objective was to make Uttar Pradesh completely free from the use of this dangerous kite string.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new policy regarding accidents caused by Chinese kite string (manjha)?

Any death resulting from the use of Chinese manjha will be treated as murder, leading to strict legal action.

Is Chinese kite string legal in Uttar Pradesh?

No, Chinese kite string is completely banned in Uttar Pradesh. Its continued availability is a serious concern.

What actions are being taken against the sale and transport of Chinese kite string?

Police have been instructed to conduct intensive raids on the sale, storage, and transportation of Chinese manjha to eliminate its supply chain.

Why is Chinese kite string considered dangerous?

It poses a serious threat to public safety, including children, birds, and animals.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
CM Yogi Chinese Manjha UTTAR PRADESH CM Yogi Deaths Caused By Chinese Manjha State-Wide Crackdown
Embed widget