HomeCitiesDeath Toll In Yamuna Expressway Accident Rises To 13; CM Adityanath Announces Aid

Death Toll In Yamuna Expressway Accident Rises To 13; CM Adityanath Announces Aid

According to officials, multiple vehicles travelling from Agra towards Noida rammed into each other, following which several buses caught fire.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The death toll in the road accident on involving seven buses and three other vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district early Tuesday has risen to 13. As many as 35 others sustained injuries after the pile-up triggered a massive fire, police officials said.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. in the Baldev police station area amid dense fog, which severely reduced visibility. According to officials, multiple vehicles travelling from Agra towards Noida rammed into each other, following which several buses caught fire.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said poor visibility due to fog was the likely cause of the crash. “Vehicles travelling from Agra to Noida collided with each other,” he said.

Baldev Station House Officer Ranjana Sachan confirmed that the death toll had risen to 13, adding that only two victims have been identified so far. The deceased were identified as Akhilendra Pratap Yadav (44), a resident of Prayagraj, and Rampal (75), a resident of Maharajganj district. All victims died after being burnt in the fire that broke out following the collision. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Of the injured, 15 were admitted to the district hospital, nine to the Baldev Community Health Centre, nine to a private hospital, and two to SN Medical College in Agra, police said. Authorities added that stranded passengers were transported to their destinations using government vehicles. Temporary traffic diversions were also implemented due to the accident.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Mathura police said that the crash occurred near milestone 127 on the Yamuna Expressway due to low visibility caused by heavy fog. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after several buses caught fire, eyewitnesses said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the loss of lives was “extremely tragic and heartbreaking.” In a post on X, he conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and directed district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister’s Office later announced that compensation of ₹2 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased, while the injured would receive ₹50,000 each as financial assistance. Officials were instructed to ensure immediate, adequate, and free medical treatment for all those injured in the accident.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mathura Yamuna Expressway UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
