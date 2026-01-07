Three members of a single family, including an infant, were killed in the attack. This brings the total to nine deaths from elephant attacks in West Singhbhum in the past six days.
Deadly Elephant Attacks Continue In Jharkhand: Three Family Members Killed In West Singhbhum
A wild elephant attack in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum killed three members of a family, including an infant, pushing the district’s death toll to nine in six days.
A tragic wild elephant attack in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district has claimed the lives of three members of a single family, including an infant, intensifying concerns over rising human-elephant conflict in the region.
The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Sowan village, located in the Goilkera block, which has emerged as the worst-hit area in recent days.
Officials confirmed that a lone wild elephant stormed into the village at night and targeted a hut where a family was sleeping.
Deadly Attack Strikes Goilkera Village
The victims were identified as Kundra Bahda, his daughter Kodma Bahda, and his young son Samu Bahda.
According to officials, the elephant crushed the hut, killing the three occupants on the spot. Kundra Bahda’s wife narrowly escaped the attack, while another daughter, Jingi Bahda, suffered serious head injuries.
She was administered first aid locally before being referred to Rourkela for advanced medical treatment.
Rising Death Toll Sparks Alarm
With this incident, the number of people killed in elephant attacks in West Singhbhum over the past six days has risen to nine, while at least six others have sustained severe injuries.
Officials believe the animal responsible may have strayed from its herd and has been moving unpredictably across villages in the Goilkera block. The tusker has reportedly damaged multiple homes, destroyed stored food grains, and triggered panic among residents.
Forest department teams reached the village shortly after the attack and provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the families of the deceased. Officials said the formal process for government compensation has been initiated.
Meanwhile, a specialised team from West Bengal has been deployed to track and push the elephant back into forested areas. Despite these efforts, authorities have so far been unable to locate the animal.
Officials acknowledged the growing unrest and said efforts are ongoing to contain the situation and ensure public safety.
Related Video
Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Frequently Asked Questions
How many people died in the recent wild elephant attack in Jharkhand?
Which village was the site of the latest elephant attack?
The attack occurred in Sowan village, located in the Goilkera block of West Singhbhum district. This area has been severely affected by human-elephant conflict recently.
What actions are being taken to address the wild elephant situation?
A specialized team from West Bengal has been deployed to track the elephant and guide it back to forested areas. Forest department teams have also provided immediate financial assistance to affected families.
Were there any survivors from the targeted hut?
Yes, the wife of Kundra Bahda narrowly escaped the attack. Another daughter, Jingi Bahda, sustained serious head injuries and is receiving advanced medical treatment.