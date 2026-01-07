Deadly Elephant Attacks Continue In Jharkhand: Three Family Members Killed In West Singhbhum

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A tragic wild elephant attack in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district has claimed the lives of three members of a single family, including an infant, intensifying concerns over rising human-elephant conflict in the region.

The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Sowan village, located in the Goilkera block, which has emerged as the worst-hit area in recent days.

Officials confirmed that a lone wild elephant stormed into the village at night and targeted a hut where a family was sleeping.

Deadly Attack Strikes Goilkera Village

The victims were identified as Kundra Bahda, his daughter Kodma Bahda, and his young son Samu Bahda.

According to officials, the elephant crushed the hut, killing the three occupants on the spot. Kundra Bahda’s wife narrowly escaped the attack, while another daughter, Jingi Bahda, suffered serious head injuries.

She was administered first aid locally before being referred to Rourkela for advanced medical treatment.

Rising Death Toll Sparks Alarm

With this incident, the number of people killed in elephant attacks in West Singhbhum over the past six days has risen to nine, while at least six others have sustained severe injuries.

Officials believe the animal responsible may have strayed from its herd and has been moving unpredictably across villages in the Goilkera block. The tusker has reportedly damaged multiple homes, destroyed stored food grains, and triggered panic among residents.

Forest department teams reached the village shortly after the attack and provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the families of the deceased. Officials said the formal process for government compensation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a specialised team from West Bengal has been deployed to track and push the elephant back into forested areas. Despite these efforts, authorities have so far been unable to locate the animal.

Officials acknowledged the growing unrest and said efforts are ongoing to contain the situation and ensure public safety.