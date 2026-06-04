Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDarul Uloom Deoband Reaffirms Smartphone Ban, Warns Students of Expulsion

Darul Uloom Deoband Reaffirms Smartphone Ban, Warns Students of Expulsion

Darul Uloom Deoband has reiterated its ban on smartphones. Students are prohibited from carrying multimedia mobile phones within the seminary premises.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 02:46 PM (IST)

Saharanpur (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Darul Uloom Deoband has reiterated its ban on smartphones and warned that students found carrying multimedia mobile phones could face expulsion from the Islamic seminary, officials said on Thursday.

Teaching activities resumed at the seminary after the Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) vacation.

Hostel superintendent Mufti Ashraf Abbas said students had been advised before leaving for the holidays not to bring smartphones when returning to the institution.

He said students who need to remain in contact with their families may keep basic keypad mobile phones with them.

Abbas warned that any students found carrying a multimedia mobile phone would face strict action.

" If any student is found carrying a multimedia mobile phone, his admission will be cancelled and his name struck off the rolls of the institution," he said.

He urged students to adhere to the rules of the seminary and focus on their academic responsibilities.

The hostel superintendent said similar instructions have been issued to students for several years.

According to him, multimedia mobile phones not only waste time but also distract students from their studies.

Darul Uloom Deoband is one of the country's most prominent Islamic educational institutions. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING: Jaipur Demolishes Unsafe Six-Storey Building After Evacuation in Ramganj Area

Published at : 04 Jun 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smartphone Darul Uloom
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Darul Uloom Deoband Reaffirms Smartphone Ban, Warns Students of Expulsion
Darul Uloom Deoband Reaffirms Smartphone Ban, Warns Students of Expulsion
Cities
Why Only Rabri, Serve Bungalow Eviction Notices To Nitish, Manjhi Too: Tej Pratap
Why Only Rabri, Serve Bungalow Eviction Notices To Nitish, Manjhi Too: Tej Pratap
Cities
Kolkata Municipal Corporation's TMC Councillor Arrested For 'Molesting' Woman
Kolkata Municipal Corporation's TMC Councillor Arrested For 'Molesting' Woman
Cities
Delhi Hotel Fire That Killed 21 Sparked By Short Circuit, Initial Probe Points To Electrical Fault
Delhi Hotel Fire That Killed 21 Sparked By Short Circuit, Initial Probe Points To Electrical Fault
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Jaipur Demolishes Unsafe Six-Storey Building After Evacuation in Ramganj Area
BREAKING: Gurugram Social Leader Tarjani Agarwal Dies in Delhi Fire, Friend Blames Negligence
Muzaffarpur Hospital ICU Fire: Five Dead, Questions Raised Over Safety Standards
Delhi Fire Tragedy: Agencies Trade Blame as Questions Mount Over 21 Deaths in Hotel Blaze
Delhi Hotel Fire Horror: License Scam, Illegal Expansion and 21 Lives Lost in Deadly Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget