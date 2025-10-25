When And Where Will Cyclone Montha Make Landfall? IMD Shares Update

A new weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Montha, which could strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm as it nears the Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said the system is likely to make landfall near Kakinada on the evening or night of October 28, bringing widespread rainfall and strong winds across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Cyclone Path and Expected Impact

The current depression over the Bay of Bengal is projected to intensify into a cyclone by Monday morning. Meteorologists expect it to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, close to Kakinada, as a severe cyclonic storm later that night.

The storm is forecast to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across large parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. Coastal districts are likely to experience strong winds and rough sea conditions, prompting authorities to issue early warnings to fishermen and coastal residents.

Depression Over the Arabian Sea

Meanwhile, another depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has moved north-northwestwards, lying around 380 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 400 km southwest of Mumbai, and 620 km northwest of Mangalore, according to Saturday’s updates.

The system is expected to move further northwest over the next 24 hours, bringing heavy rain to parts of Goa, the Konkan coast, Gujarat, and Kerala.

Bay of Bengal System Strengthening

The IMD said the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal had moved westwards and concentrated into a depression, centred about 420 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 990 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 1,000 km southeast of Kakinada.

The system is forecast to intensify rapidly, turning into a deep depression by October 26, a cyclonic storm by October 27, and a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning.

By the time it makes landfall near Kakinada on October 28, wind speeds are likely to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Authorities on Alert

Coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been advised to stay alert as the system advances. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea, and disaster management teams are expected to be on standby as the cyclone approaches.

With the possibility of back-to-back weather systems developing over both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, meteorologists are keeping a close watch on evolving patterns that could bring intense rainfall and strong winds to India’s western and eastern coasts in the coming days.