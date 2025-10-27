Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCyclone Montha: PM Modi Speaks To Andhra CM As Naidu Reviews Situation, SDRF, NDRF Teams Deployed

CM Naidu directed officials to prepare for cyclone "Montha," likely to intensify, bringing heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh. He instructed strengthening canals and hourly monitoring.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 09:48 PM (IST)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to take precautionary measures in places where there is scope for rains and floods in light of cyclone Montha, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Naidu over the phone and enquired about the cyclone, following which IT Minister Nara Lokesh has been asked to coordinate with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The CM held a review meeting with officials over the cyclone at Real Time Governance System (RTGS).

"The CM ordered advance action in places where rains and floods are likely. He told officials to strengthen the banks of canals to prevent crop loss," an official release said.

Naidu instructed officials to monitor the movement of the cyclone on an hourly basis.

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Krishna district for two days from Monday, the release said.

Likewise, heavy rains are expected in Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu and West Godavari districts.

Later, the weather system is expected to move further north-northwestwards to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of up to 110 kmph.

Meanwhile, the government deployed one State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team each in the districts of NTR, Tirupati, Prakasam, Konaseema, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Bapatla, Annamayya and Eluru.

In Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Tirupati districts, three reserve SDRF teams are on standby in their headquarters.

Similarly, eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in as many districts while five more are on standby.

Further, the government allowed district collectors to withdraw Rs 19 crore to meet the expenses towards rescue and relief operations.

"However, severely impacted districts may draw an additional amount as per requirement, even beyond the indicated amount under intimation to the government," said G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) in a government order (GO).

He directed the district collectors to accord priority to evacuating victims from flooded areas to relief camps and supplying drinking water, food and milk.

Prasad also instructed the collectors to organise health check-ups at camps and provide sanitation, including undertaking urgent repairs of roads and irrigation infrastructure.

He directed the collectors to use government schools and colleges as much as possible as relief camps if cyclone shelters are not sufficient to accommodate the affected people. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati NDRF Prime Minister SDRF. 'Narendra Modi' Cyclone Montha
Embed widget