Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyCyclone Montha: How To Stay Connected When The Internet Goes Down

Cyclone Montha: How To Stay Connected When The Internet Goes Down

Cyclone Montha is on its way to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with heavy rain and strong winds. Power cuts and weak internet are likely, so here’s what to do if your network drops during the storm.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cyclone Montha is forming over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha by October 28 evening or night. The weather department (IMD) has said the storm may bring very strong winds up to 110 km/h, heavy rain, and sea waves up to one meter high. The most affected areas could be Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, East and West Godavari in Andhra, and Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada in Odisha.

The cyclone was named “Montha” by Thailand. Apart from rain and wind, people may also face power cuts and weak internet. So, being tech-ready is just as important as storing food or water. Simple steps like charging your phone or saving emergency numbers can make a big difference.

Charge Up & Be Ready For Montha Cyclone

Before the cyclone comes, make sure all your phones, power banks, laptops, and tablets are fully charged. Try to use a large power bank (20,000 mAh or more) so you can charge your phone many times.

Turn on battery saver mode and close extra apps once the storm begins to make your battery last longer. Download offline maps, SOS apps, and weather updates that can work without internet.

If you have a portable hotspot, keep it charged. Also, plug your Wi-Fi router into a small UPS to keep it running for some time during power cuts. And keep basic things like a torch, radio, and emergency light close by.

Easy Tech Steps To Stay Safe & Connected

  • Save your data: Keep copies of important documents and contacts in cloud storage and also on a pen drive.
  • Keep contacts offline: Write down or take screenshots of emergency numbers like hospitals, police, and relatives.
  • Use simple apps: If the internet is slow, use light apps or just send SMS messages.
  • Old phones help: Keep a small feature phone charged; it uses less power and lasts longer.
  • Recharge early: Do your mobile recharges before the storm in case online payments stop working later.
  • Get alerts: Don’t turn off your phone, official emergency alerts will come as messages even without internet.
  • GPS on: Keep location and battery saver on for faster help during emergencies.
  • Unplug devices: Switch off and unplug home electronics to avoid damage from lightning or voltage spikes.

The IMD says Cyclone Montha may get stronger as it moves toward the coast. People are advised to stay indoors, follow local news, and keep their phones charged and ready for any emergency updates.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Crime
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget