Cyclone Montha: How To Stay Connected When The Internet Goes Down

Cyclone Montha is forming over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha by October 28 evening or night. The weather department (IMD) has said the storm may bring very strong winds up to 110 km/h, heavy rain, and sea waves up to one meter high. The most affected areas could be Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, East and West Godavari in Andhra, and Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada in Odisha.

The cyclone was named “Montha” by Thailand. Apart from rain and wind, people may also face power cuts and weak internet. So, being tech-ready is just as important as storing food or water. Simple steps like charging your phone or saving emergency numbers can make a big difference.

Charge Up & Be Ready For Montha Cyclone

Before the cyclone comes, make sure all your phones, power banks, laptops, and tablets are fully charged. Try to use a large power bank (20,000 mAh or more) so you can charge your phone many times.

Turn on battery saver mode and close extra apps once the storm begins to make your battery last longer. Download offline maps, SOS apps, and weather updates that can work without internet.

If you have a portable hotspot, keep it charged. Also, plug your Wi-Fi router into a small UPS to keep it running for some time during power cuts. And keep basic things like a torch, radio, and emergency light close by.

Easy Tech Steps To Stay Safe & Connected

Save your data: Keep copies of important documents and contacts in cloud storage and also on a pen drive.

Keep contacts offline: Write down or take screenshots of emergency numbers like hospitals, police, and relatives.

Use simple apps: If the internet is slow, use light apps or just send SMS messages.

Old phones help: Keep a small feature phone charged; it uses less power and lasts longer.

Recharge early: Do your mobile recharges before the storm in case online payments stop working later.

Get alerts: Don’t turn off your phone, official emergency alerts will come as messages even without internet.

emergency alerts GPS on: Keep location and battery saver on for faster help during emergencies.

Unplug devices: Switch off and unplug home electronics to avoid damage from lightning or voltage spikes.

The IMD says Cyclone Montha may get stronger as it moves toward the coast. People are advised to stay indoors, follow local news, and keep their phones charged and ready for any emergency updates.