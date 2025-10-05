Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tension gripped Cuttack city on Sunday following overnight clashes between two groups during Durga Puja idol immersion, prompting access to social media and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to announce a 12-hour bandh in the city on Monday.

The clashes broke out between 1.30 am and 2 am near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area when an immersion procession was on its way to Debigara on the banks of the Kathajodi river, police said, as per news agency PTI. According to officials, the violence began after some locals objected to loud music being played during the procession.

The situation quickly spiralled out of control as stones and glass bottles were allegedly hurled from rooftops onto the participants, leaving several people injured, including Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

According to news agency ANI, the Odisha government has imposed a prohibition on the use and access of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and any other through the Internet and other media of data services for the period from 7 PM today to 7 PM on Monday in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and 42 Mauza Region.

Police Resort to Lathi Charge, Several Vehicles Damaged

Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the mob and restore order. Several vehicles and roadside stalls were damaged during the unrest, officials said. Immersion activities were temporarily suspended for nearly three hours as members of Puja committees staged a protest demanding immediate arrests of those behind the attack.

The process resumed later under tight security, and all remaining idols were immersed by around 9.30 am on Sunday.

Six Arrested; VHP Blames Administration

So far, six people have been taken into custody, and police are using CCTV footage, drone visuals and eyewitness statements to identify others involved, according to officials.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad accused the administration of “failing to ensure peaceful immersion despite repeated requests” and demanded the immediate transfer of the DCP and the district collector, PTI reported. The organisation announced a dawn-to-dusk bandh on Monday in protest.

Odisha CM Majhi Orders Strict Action, Naveen Patnaik Appeals For Peace

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the violence, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible. He also directed officials to provide free medical treatment to the injured.

In response, additional police forces have been deployed across sensitive areas in Cuttack, with prohibitory orders imposed to prevent any further escalation. Senior officers are closely monitoring the situation to maintain peace, police added.

Meanwhile, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) attributed the incident to “anti-social elements” attempting to disturb communal harmony. Former Odisha CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik appeals to maintain peace and harmony in the city. He also expressed deep concern over the law and order situation in the city, BJD stated, as per ANI.