Clash During Durga Puja Idol Immersion In Odisha's Cuttack Turns Violent, DCP Among 6 Injured

A violent clash broke out between two groups during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Odisha’s Cuttack early Saturday. Six people, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Khillari, were injured in the clashes.

The incident occurred around 2:00 AM near Hatipokhari in the Daraghabazar area, when a procession was on its way to Debigara on the banks of the Kathajodi river. According to officials, the conflict began after some locals objected to the loud music being played during the procession. The argument quickly escalated, with members of both groups hurling stones and glass bottles at each other.

Police then resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Despite their efforts, fresh tensions erupted when another idol immersion procession entered the area, heightening the chaos.

Security Tightened, Mayor Visits Clash Site

The violence disrupted the immersion of nearly 50 Durga idols from various community pujas in the city, delaying the process for about four hours.

Authorities soon deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to restore order. By 6:00 AM, the situation was brought under control, and immersion processions resumed under heavy security presence, officials told PTI.

Mayor Subash Singh met with organisers of Durga Puja idol immersions following a clash under Dargha Bazar police limits.

"We must uphold the identity and dignity of our city, and all disputes will be resolved peacefully," he said.

Cuttack, Odisha: Mayor Subash Singh met with organizers of Durga Puja idol immersions following a clash under Dargha Bazar police limits that left six injured, including DCP Rishikesh Khilari, who sustained an eye injury pic.twitter.com/KBelXurLIa — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2025

DCP Rishikesh Khillari sustained injury in the eye during the clash but is said to be in stable condition. Another person, who suffered critical injuries, was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment, police added.

Security has since been tightened across Cuttack to prevent any further disturbances during the ongoing festive celebrations.