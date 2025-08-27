Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCuttack Railway Station Roof Collapse Disrupts Train Services, No Casualties

Cuttack Railway Station Roof Collapse Disrupts Train Services, No Casualties

During redevelopment, a roof portion collapsed at Cuttack Railway Station, Odisha, temporarily halting train services. No casualties were reported, and restoration is underway.

By : ANI | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], August 27 (ANI): A portion of the roof at Cuttack Railway Station collapsed on Wednesday during ongoing redevelopment work, disrupting train services, officials said. No casualties were reported.

Panic spread after the collapse, prompting station officials to rush to the spot.

Train operations were temporarily suspended, with several services delayed or diverted, leaving commuters stranded.

Cuttack DCP Hilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo told ANI, "No casualties have been reported so far, and medical teams have been deployed at the site as a precautionary measure. Restoration work is underway, and the situation is under control."

According to officials, railway authorities have temporarily closed the affected area and made alternative arrangements for train routes.

Fire Officer Sanjeev Behera said, "The tin shelter collapsed amid demolition works... There were doubts of casualties, and hence our teams rushed to the spot, but fortunately, there were none. Our team of 10 is working on the rescue operation..."

More details are awaited.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous raised concerns over the ongoing railway restoration work, alleging negligence and lack of oversight.

"The Indian Railways, managed by the Central Government, has entrusted restoration contracts to contractors, but there is a glaring lack of supervision by railway authorities. This negligence is an example of substandard work in public areas, with no proper safety barricades in place," Firdous said while speaking to ANI.

She added, "Despite charging supervision fees, the authorities have failed to ensure accountability, resulting in compromised quality and safety. This incident is a significant failure of governance and demands immediate action." (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cuttack Odisha Cuttack Railway Station Odisha News Odisha. Cuttack News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
1 Dead, At Least 5 Children Injured In Shooting At US's Minneapolis Catholic School; Shooter 'Contained'
1 Dead, At Least 5 Children Injured In Shooting At US's Minneapolis Catholic School; Shooter 'Contained'
World
‘It’s Not Just About Russian Oil’: US Treasury Secretary As 50% Tariffs Hit India, Terms Trade Talks ‘Performative’
‘It’s Not Just About Russian Oil’: US Treasury Secy On Tariffs, Terms Talks ‘Performative’
Cities
36 Dead In Jammu After Record Rains, CM Omar Briefs PM Modi; Questions Why Vaishno Pilgrims Weren’t Stopped
36 Dead In Jammu After Record Rains, CM Omar Briefs PM Modi; Questions Why Vaishno Pilgrims Weren’t Stopped
Business
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget