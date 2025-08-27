Cuttack Railway Station Roof Collapse Disrupts Train Services, No Casualties

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], August 27 (ANI): A portion of the roof at Cuttack Railway Station collapsed on Wednesday during ongoing redevelopment work, disrupting train services, officials said. No casualties were reported.

Panic spread after the collapse, prompting station officials to rush to the spot.

Train operations were temporarily suspended, with several services delayed or diverted, leaving commuters stranded.

Cuttack DCP Hilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo told ANI, "No casualties have been reported so far, and medical teams have been deployed at the site as a precautionary measure. Restoration work is underway, and the situation is under control."

According to officials, railway authorities have temporarily closed the affected area and made alternative arrangements for train routes.

Fire Officer Sanjeev Behera said, "The tin shelter collapsed amid demolition works... There were doubts of casualties, and hence our teams rushed to the spot, but fortunately, there were none. Our team of 10 is working on the rescue operation..."

More details are awaited.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous raised concerns over the ongoing railway restoration work, alleging negligence and lack of oversight.

"The Indian Railways, managed by the Central Government, has entrusted restoration contracts to contractors, but there is a glaring lack of supervision by railway authorities. This negligence is an example of substandard work in public areas, with no proper safety barricades in place," Firdous said while speaking to ANI.

She added, "Despite charging supervision fees, the authorities have failed to ensure accountability, resulting in compromised quality and safety. This incident is a significant failure of governance and demands immediate action." (ANI)

