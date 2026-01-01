PM Modi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings; Prays For Peace, Health And Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the nation and people across the world as the clock turned to 2026, expressing hope for a year marked by good health, prosperity and collective well-being.

In a message shared on X, formerly Twitter, the prime minister wished people success in their endeavours and fulfilment in both personal and professional lives, while underlining the importance of peace and happiness in society.

‘Wishing Everyone A Wonderful 2026’

“Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026!” Modi wrote. “May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do.”

The prime minister’s message struck a hopeful tone, reflecting aspirations for progress and stability as people across India and the world ushered in the New Year.

Call For Peace And Happiness In Society

Modi also emphasised social harmony, saying he was praying “for peace and happiness in our society.” His message resonated widely on social media, drawing responses from supporters and citizens who echoed his wishes for unity and well-being in the year ahead.