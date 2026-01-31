Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Customs Seize 4.9 Kg Marijuana Worth Rs 5 Crore At IGI Airport

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:46 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Customs officers at IGI Airport here seized nearly five kg of suspected ganja from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday.

The passenger arrived at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on January 29 from Bangkok.

"Based on passenger profiling, the individual was intercepted at the Green Channel and, upon detailed examination of his baggage, 4,935 grams of green-coloured narcotic substance, prima facie identified as ganja/marijuana, was recovered," an official statement said.

During the examination of a blue-coloured trolley bag, officers allegedly found four polythene pouches containing the narcotic substance.

According to the officials, the approximate market value of the seized contraband has been assessed at Rs 4.93 crore.

The passenger has allegedly violated the provisions of Section 8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and committed offences punishable under sections 20, 23 and 29 of the Act, it added.

Accordingly, the passenger was arrested and the recovered narcotic substance along with the packaging material was seized. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

