Congress Leader Jailed for 3 Years For Ignoring Udupi Consumer Commission Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leader Amrith Shenoy sentenced for consumer dispute non-compliance.

He failed to register flat or pay ordered sum.

Commission ordered three years imprisonment and a one-lakh fine.

Shenoy was arrested, then remanded to judicial custody.

Udupi: The Udupi district consumer commission has sentenced Congress leader Amrith Shenoy to three years of simple imprisonment for wilfully disobeying its order in a consumer dispute involving a flat transaction.

According to a court proceeding information blotter on Thursday, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found Shenoy guilty under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, for failing to comply with its earlier direction issued in favour of complainant Santosh Pai.

The commission had directed Shenoy to execute and register Flat No. 304 in the Voyager Apartment in favour of the complainant. In the alternative, he was ordered to pay Rs 27.20 lakh along with nine per cent annual interest.

After Shenoy allegedly failed to comply with the order, the complainant initiated execution proceedings.

Upon hearing the execution petition, the commission held that Shenoy had deliberately and wilfully disobeyed its order, amounting to an offence punishable under the Consumer Protection Act.

On June 24, the commission sentenced him to three years' simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. It also directed that he undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment in case of default in payment of the fine.

The commission subsequently issued an arrest warrant. Shenoy was apprehended and produced before the commission on June 25.

Following the proceedings, he was remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Hiriyadka Jail.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)