Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCongress Leader Says Party To Go Solo In BMC Polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) Reacts: 'Do Not Challenge Us'

Congress Leader Says Party To Go Solo In BMC Polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) Reacts: 'Do Not Challenge Us'

Congress has announced it will contest the 2025 Mumbai civic elections independently, refusing an alliance with Raj Thackeray’s MNS. Shiv Sena (UBT) reacts while BJP mocks the fractured opposition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The political chessboard in Maharashtra is witnessing fresh turbulence as Congress has decided to contest the upcoming Mumbai civic elections independently, refusing to form an alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). This decision, confirmed by senior Congress leader and former Mumbai president Bhai Jagtap, has sent ripples across the opposition, stirring reactions from allies and opponents alike.

ALSO READ: Delhi To Get Artificial Rain Soon? Here's What Manjinder Sirsa Said As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'

Congress Stands Firm On Independent Polling

Bhai Jagtap stated that the matter was discussed in a meeting of a newly formed committee, chaired by Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. “The Congress will not ally with Raj Thackeray in the upcoming civic elections,” Jagtap said, emphasising that the party intends to contest independently.

Sources suggest that the Congress is uneasy with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s growing closeness to his estranged cousin Raj. With tensions simmering beneath the surface, the Congress MLC’s statement signals a firm decision to maintain autonomy in the forthcoming municipal elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) And BJP React

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey responded sharply, noting, “The decision on alliance will be taken by senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Uddhav Thackeray. Do not challenge us. We are Shiv Sena and in the last election we contested alone and defeated the BJP. We respect our alliance partners but are also ready to contest the elections alone.”

Meanwhile, the BJP mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s alliance-building abilities. BJP spokesperson Pradip Bhandari tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi’s Mahagathbandhan breaks in Maharashtra also! Till yesterday Sanjay Raut & Uddhav Thackeray were Sonia Gandhi’s biggest admirers. Rahul Gandhi has a unique ability: to break anything he touches. Opposition leaders reject Rahul Gandhi!”

The Congress and Uddhav Thackeray’s party have been allies since 2019 under the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, led by Sharad Pawar. However, the renewed camaraderie between the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, has introduced new complexities into the political dynamic, with both leaders reportedly holding frequent private meetings ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

As the stage is set for the 2025 civic polls, all eyes remain on how Maharashtra’s opposition coalition navigates internal strains, especially with BJP capitalising on their differences.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena UBT MAHARASHTRA NEWS SHiv Sena (UBT) BMC Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
Man Crashes Car Into White House Security Gate; Arrested
Man Crashes Car Into White House Security Gate; Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget