The political chessboard in Maharashtra is witnessing fresh turbulence as Congress has decided to contest the upcoming Mumbai civic elections independently, refusing to form an alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). This decision, confirmed by senior Congress leader and former Mumbai president Bhai Jagtap, has sent ripples across the opposition, stirring reactions from allies and opponents alike.

Congress Stands Firm On Independent Polling

Bhai Jagtap stated that the matter was discussed in a meeting of a newly formed committee, chaired by Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. “The Congress will not ally with Raj Thackeray in the upcoming civic elections,” Jagtap said, emphasising that the party intends to contest independently.

Sources suggest that the Congress is uneasy with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s growing closeness to his estranged cousin Raj. With tensions simmering beneath the surface, the Congress MLC’s statement signals a firm decision to maintain autonomy in the forthcoming municipal elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) And BJP React

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey responded sharply, noting, “The decision on alliance will be taken by senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Uddhav Thackeray. Do not challenge us. We are Shiv Sena and in the last election we contested alone and defeated the BJP. We respect our alliance partners but are also ready to contest the elections alone.”

Meanwhile, the BJP mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s alliance-building abilities. BJP spokesperson Pradip Bhandari tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi’s Mahagathbandhan breaks in Maharashtra also! Till yesterday Sanjay Raut & Uddhav Thackeray were Sonia Gandhi’s biggest admirers. Rahul Gandhi has a unique ability: to break anything he touches. Opposition leaders reject Rahul Gandhi!”

The Congress and Uddhav Thackeray’s party have been allies since 2019 under the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, led by Sharad Pawar. However, the renewed camaraderie between the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, has introduced new complexities into the political dynamic, with both leaders reportedly holding frequent private meetings ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

As the stage is set for the 2025 civic polls, all eyes remain on how Maharashtra’s opposition coalition navigates internal strains, especially with BJP capitalising on their differences.