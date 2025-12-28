Colder Days Ahead: IMD Flags Major Weather Shift In Delhi-NCR From January 3

With the arrival of the New Year, Delhi-NCR has been gripped by biting cold, icy winds and fog, making daily life increasingly difficult amid severe pollution levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, warning that temperatures may drop further from January 3. At present, light fog and cold winds prevail across the region, while temperatures remain largely stable. According to the IMD, these weather changes could directly impact New Year celebrations and travel plans.

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Alert

As per the latest IMD forecast, there is no significant fall in temperatures in Delhi-NCR between December 28 and January 2. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 20–21 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures may rise slightly on January 1 and 2. Although a cold wave alert has been issued, it is likely to remain isolated, affecting only a few pockets rather than the entire region.

Winds, Fog And Alarming AQI Levels

Cold winds blowing at a speed of around 10 kmph are expected across Delhi-NCR till January 2. Light fog may appear during morning hours, but dense fog is unlikely. On December 28, Delhi recorded a temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius with an AQI of 569. Noida registered 21.9 degrees Celsius with an AQI of 682, Ghaziabad reported 20.8 degrees with an AQI of 691, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 499, while Greater Noida stood at 595, all in the severe pollution category.

Delhi Weather To Change From January 3

The IMD said two western disturbances are becoming active over the northern hills, the first on December 28 and the second between December 30 and January 1. This is expected to bring rain and snowfall to the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, offering tourists a chance to witness fresh snowfall. Light rain is also likely in parts of northern Punjab, while fog will persist in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Southern India may see increased rainfall activity towards the end of the year. From January 3 onwards, the IMD expects a sharp drop in temperatures in Delhi-NCR, indicating a clear shift in weather conditions.