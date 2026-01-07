Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home

‘Withdraw Or Face Consequences’: Colaba Candidate Levels Charges Against Speaker Rahul Narwekar

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar threatened a municipal election candidate and her family in Mumbai’s Colaba area. The allegations were made after Ward No. 226 candidate Tejal Pawar and her husband Deepak Pawar held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, detailing what they described as sustained pressure to withdraw from the poll.

Tejal Pawar Alleges Pressure, Monetary Offers

Addressing the media, Tejal Pawar said she filed her nomination on December 30. She alleged that soon after, Rahul Narwekar took her husband Deepak Pawar to his office in his car.

“From there, he asked me to withdraw over the phone,” Tejal Pawar said. She further alleged that when her husband returned home, Narwekar’s personal assistant (PA) accompanied him and offered her money.

“Initially, the offer was in lakhs, later it went up to crores,” she claimed. According to her, Narwekar’s PA visited their home again the following day, but she refused to open the door.

Husband Alleges Threats And Intimidation

Deepak Pawar also levelled serious allegations against the Speaker. He said Narwekar questioned him about why his wife was contesting the elections and claimed that repeated calls were made by the Speaker’s PA.

“On the last day, Rahul Narwekar’s PA forcibly took me to his office. He threatened me, saying that if he spoke sweetly, I wouldn’t understand,” Deepak Pawar alleged.

He claimed that once inside the Speaker’s office, he was put under intense pressure to persuade his wife to withdraw her candidature.

“Rahul Narwekar told me, ‘Do you know what position I hold?’ He said even the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister come when he calls them,” Pawar said.

‘Decide Whether You Want To Stay In Colaba’

Deepak Pawar further alleged that Narvekar warned him to decide “whether you want to stay in Colaba or not”. He also referred to an activist named Raju, claiming that multiple cases were registered against him after it was announced he would contest elections.

“I got scared when his name was mentioned,” Pawar said. He added that after returning home with Narwekar’s PA, the couple became fearful.

“We switched off our phones and left the house. Everyone was searching for us. Even my party did not support me. After that, I came to Shiv Sena Bhavan,” he said.

Sawant Seeks Accountability

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant backed the couple’s allegations, accusing the Assembly Speaker of misuse of power and intimidation. He demanded accountability and raised concerns over the alleged targeting of candidates during civic elections.

Rahul Narwekar has not responded publicly to the allegations so far.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Arvind Sawant Rahul Narwekar Tejal Pawar
Photo Gallery

