Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  SAS Group)
HomeCitiesCoimbatore Power Cut On Nov 12, 2025: TANGEDCO Announces 7-Hour Outage In Parts Of City

Coimbatore Power Cut On Nov 12, 2025: TANGEDCO Announces 7-Hour Outage In Parts Of City

Coimbatore will experience a power cut in areas including Maddampalayam, Mill Kovilpalayam, Devanampalayam, and Madukkarai on November 12, 2025.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Coimbatore Power Cut On Nov 12: Several areas in Coimbatore will experience a scheduled power cut on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out essential maintenance and tree-cutting operations. The shutdown, which is part of routine system improvement work, will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in multiple localities across the district.

According to TANGEDCO officials, the maintenance work aims to strengthen feeder lines, upgrade transformers, and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the future. The affected regions include Maddampalayam, Mill Kovilpalayam, Devanampalayam, and Madukkarai.

Coimbatore Power Cut On Nov 12

  • Maddampalayam: The power will remain suspended in Bethapuram, Thannerpanthal, Kottaipirivu, Onnipalayam Road, Arivoli Nagar, Chinnamaddampalayam, Selvapuram, Shanthimedu, Bharathi Nagar, Samanaickenpalayam Road, and Kannarpalayam Road. The outage here is primarily to facilitate tree cutting and line maintenance work.
  • Mill Kovilpalayam: The power cut will affect Senguttupalayam, N.G. Pudur, Perumpathi, Mullupadi, and Vadakkipalayam, while similar maintenance activities will be conducted.
  • Devanampalayam 110 KV substation area: The electricity supply will be disrupted in Vaguthampalayam, Devanampalayam, parts of Chetipudur, Kapalankarai, Emmegoundampalayam, Cheripalayam, and Andipalayam.
  • Madukkarai 110 KV substation: The locality will undergo maintenance, affecting power supply to Arivoli Nagar, Serapalayam, Madukkarai, Palathurai, and A.G. Pathy between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.


Why Coimbatore Power Shutdown? 

Meanwhile, power shutdowns are usually scheduled by electricity boards for maintenance and safety reasons. They are often carried out to inspect, repair, or upgrade transformers and circuit breakers as part of substation maintenance. Another common reason is feeder line strengthening, which involves replacing old cables or conductors to ensure a steady and reliable power supply.

Officials have advised residents and business establishments in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements and complete power-dependent tasks before the scheduled shutdown. Power supply is expected to be restored ahead of schedule if the work is completed early.

TANGEDCO has also urged the public to cooperate during the maintenance period, emphasizing that these periodic shutdowns are essential to ensure a safer and more reliable electricity network across Coimbatore.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Coimbatore
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget