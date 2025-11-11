Coimbatore Power Cut On Nov 12, 2025: TANGEDCO Announces 7-Hour Outage In Parts Of City

Coimbatore Power Cut On Nov 12: Several areas in Coimbatore will experience a scheduled power cut on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out essential maintenance and tree-cutting operations. The shutdown, which is part of routine system improvement work, will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in multiple localities across the district.



According to TANGEDCO officials, the maintenance work aims to strengthen feeder lines, upgrade transformers, and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the future. The affected regions include Maddampalayam, Mill Kovilpalayam, Devanampalayam, and Madukkarai.

Coimbatore Power Cut On Nov 12

Maddampalayam: The power will remain suspended in Bethapuram, Thannerpanthal, Kottaipirivu, Onnipalayam Road, Arivoli Nagar, Chinnamaddampalayam, Selvapuram, Shanthimedu, Bharathi Nagar, Samanaickenpalayam Road, and Kannarpalayam Road. The outage here is primarily to facilitate tree cutting and line maintenance work.

Mill Kovilpalayam: The power cut will affect Senguttupalayam, N.G. Pudur, Perumpathi, Mullupadi, and Vadakkipalayam, while similar maintenance activities will be conducted.

Devanampalayam 110 KV substation area: The electricity supply will be disrupted in Vaguthampalayam, Devanampalayam, parts of Chetipudur, Kapalankarai, Emmegoundampalayam, Cheripalayam, and Andipalayam.

Madukkarai 110 KV substation: The locality will undergo maintenance, affecting power supply to Arivoli Nagar, Serapalayam, Madukkarai, Palathurai, and A.G. Pathy between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Why Coimbatore Power Shutdown?

Meanwhile, power shutdowns are usually scheduled by electricity boards for maintenance and safety reasons. They are often carried out to inspect, repair, or upgrade transformers and circuit breakers as part of substation maintenance. Another common reason is feeder line strengthening, which involves replacing old cables or conductors to ensure a steady and reliable power supply.



Officials have advised residents and business establishments in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements and complete power-dependent tasks before the scheduled shutdown. Power supply is expected to be restored ahead of schedule if the work is completed early.



TANGEDCO has also urged the public to cooperate during the maintenance period, emphasizing that these periodic shutdowns are essential to ensure a safer and more reliable electricity network across Coimbatore.