Coimbatore Alert: Scheduled Power Shutdown On Dec 12 — Check If Your Area Is There In Full List

Coimbatore Power Cut on December 12, 2025: Coimbatore residents have been advised to brace for a full-day power outage on Thursday, December 12, as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) carries out its routine monthly maintenance work. The Electricity Board typically undertakes such operations once every month across all districts, during which supply is suspended in select zones to ensure safe and uninterrupted service later. As per practice, authorities have issued a prior notification outlining the regions that will be affected.

Coimbatore Power Shutdown Timing

The power interruption will take place between 9 am and 4 pm, the standard window during which TNEB teams handle system upkeep. Maintenance tasks generally include repair work, inspection of power lines, replacement of minor components, and the trimming of overgrown tree branches that may obstruct lines or pose safety hazards. Officials have noted that these efforts help prevent unexpected outages and improve network reliability.

Areas Affected On December 12

The following neighbourhoods will experience power shutdown tomorrow:

Two-Headed Region: Irukur, Ondipudur, Otterpalayam, SIHS Colony, Pallapalayam (part), Kannampalayam (zone), Chinniyampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam, Goldwins

Irukur, Ondipudur, Otterpalayam, SIHS Colony, Pallapalayam (part), Kannampalayam (zone), Chinniyampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam, Goldwins Somaiyampalayam Region: Yamuna Nagar, Kalapalayam (part), GCT Nagar, Kanuvai, KNG Puthur, Thadakam Road, Somaiyampalayam, Agarwal Road, Cheran Industrial Area, Luna Nagar, Vidya Colony, Saj Garden, Teachers Colony

Yamuna Nagar, Kalapalayam (part), GCT Nagar, Kanuvai, KNG Puthur, Thadakam Road, Somaiyampalayam, Agarwal Road, Cheran Industrial Area, Luna Nagar, Vidya Colony, Saj Garden, Teachers Colony Somanur Region: Krishnapuram, Chemmandampalayam, parts of Kaniyur and Somanur

Residents in these zones have been urged to plan their daily schedules ahead of time.

Precautions For Residents

Guidelines have been issued to help the public manage the temporary shutdown smoothly:

Fully charge essential devices such as mobile phones and power banks.

Store sufficient drinking and household water, as motor pumps will not function during the outage.

Switch off all electrical appliances before the supply resumes to avoid damage from voltage fluctuations.

Keep candles, torches, or battery-operated lights handy.

Make alternative arrangements for essential medical equipment or medicines requiring refrigeration.

Avoid using elevators during the outage period.

Plan daily chores in advance and extend cooperation until power is restored.

With the maintenance schedule clearly outlined, residents are encouraged to prepare early and stay informed as TNEB carries out its monthly system upkeep.