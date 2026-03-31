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HomeCitiesCodeine Syrup Smuggling Racket Busted In Patna; Over 12,000 Bottles Seized In Raid, 4 Arrested

Codeine Syrup Smuggling Racket Busted In Patna; Over 12,000 Bottles Seized In Raid, 4 Arrested

Patna police team busted codeine cough syrup racket and seized 12,050 banned bottles near Usha Martin School during raid.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 01:28 PM (IST)

Police in Patna have busted a drug trafficking network involved in the illegal trade of banned codeine-based cough syrup, seizing a large quantity of contraband and arresting four accused.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the DIU and local police launched a vehicle checking operation near Usha Martin School under the Gaurichak police station area. During the operation, three suspicious vehicles, two Scorpios and one Ertiga, were intercepted.

When police attempted to stop the vehicles, some occupants fled the scene, abandoning the cars. However, four individuals were apprehended on the spot, while one suspect managed to escape. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Adil (31), Anwar Alam (27), Bambam Kumar (24), and Karan Kumar (28).

12,050 Pieces Of Codeine Cough Syrup Recovered In Raid

During the search of the vehicles, police recovered 6,800 bottles of Shifex-T, a codeine-based cough syrup that is banned due to its misuse as a narcotic substance. The total value of the seized consignment is estimated at around Rs 15 lakh.

Based on leads obtained during interrogation, the police carried out a follow-up raid at a warehouse in the same area. This operation led to the recovery of an additional 5,250 bottles of the cough syrup.

In total, 12,050 bottles of banned cough syrup were seized during the operation, along with three vehicles allegedly used for transportation.

Officials said the racket was being run from the warehouse in the Gaurichak area, pointing to an organised network involved in drug smuggling.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation to identify other members of the network and trace the supply chain.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Bihar News Codeine Cough Syrup
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