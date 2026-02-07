CM Rekha Gupta Launches Shalimar Bagh Projects, Enhances Municipal Commissioner’s Powers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a series of development projects in Shalimar Bagh while also announcing a major administrative reform to accelerate civic works across the capital by enhancing the financial powers of the Municipal Commissioner.

Addressing residents in the AC and SD Blocks of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said the Delhi Government’s focus is not limited to construction alone but is centred on making citizens’ daily lives more convenient, safe and dignified.

Roads, Drains And Parks Upgraded In Shalimar Bagh

In the AC Block and SD (C) area, works related to the construction and improvement of roads, drains and drainage systems have been initiated. These include RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) roads, RCC-based drains, road strengthening and reinforcement of drainage infrastructure to address waterlogging during the monsoon.

Among the key projects inaugurated was the construction of roads and drains in SD (C) Block using RMC and dense carpeting technology. A new RCC drain from SD (C) Block up to LD Kohat Metro Station has also been launched, aimed at providing a permanent solution to long-standing drainage issues in the area.

Focus On Parks, Public Spaces And Parking

Development works have also begun in several parks in the AC Block, including Nehru Park, Apna Park and Central Park. These works cover walkways, walking tracks, boundary walls and overall beautification.

The Chief Minister said the objective is to make parks safer, more attractive and more user-friendly. She further announced the construction of a new surface parking facility in AC Block to address persistent parking problems faced by residents.

In addition, development works related to lanes, drains and parks in the AD, AJ, AL, AE, AF and SD (C) Blocks have been approved. These include paving of lanes and drains, repairs to park walkways and boundary walls, beautification of public spaces and expansion of civic amenities in line with local needs.

Municipal Commissioner’s Financial Powers Raised

Separately, the Delhi Government has enhanced the financial powers of the Municipal Commissioner, authorising him to approve projects and schemes costing up to Rs 50 crore at his own level. Currently, the Commissioner can approve projects only up to Rs 5 crore, with higher-value projects requiring multiple layers of approval.

The government said the move is aimed at speeding up decision-making, reducing procedural delays and ensuring timely execution of works related to roads, drains, sanitation, community facilities and other essential civic services.

By simplifying the approval process, the decision is expected to accelerate long-pending projects and improve the delivery of civic amenities to the public.

‘Empowering Local Bodies Is Our Priority’

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said empowering local bodies is a key priority of the government and that the decision has been taken with public interest at its core. She said faster execution of development works would ensure better use of public resources and provide relief to citizens from everyday civic inconveniences.