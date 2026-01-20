The development projects inaugurated in RK Puram are worth nearly ₹100 crore. These projects aim to improve infrastructure and civic amenities.
CM Rekha Gupta Launches ₹100 Crore Infrastructure Push In RK Puram
CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates ₹100 crore development projects in RK Puram, focusing on roads, parks and community spaces.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth nearly ₹100 crore in the RK Puram Assembly constituency, asserting that infrastructure work in the national capital had remained stalled under previous governments. The projects focus on improving road infrastructure, upgrading community spaces, and enhancing public parks across the constituency. According to officials, roads in the area will be newly constructed or repaired, while old and dilapidated community platforms, or chaupals, will be renovated. Several community centres will also be upgraded as part of the initiative.
Parks Upgraded, Funds Unlocked Across Delhi
In an effort to promote public health and fitness, open gym equipment will be installed in parks, and boundary walls will be constructed at locations where required. The beautification of parks is also a key component of the development plan. Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that under previous governments, Members of Parliament and MLAs had access to limited funds, which resulted in local development projects remaining pending for years.
BJP Govt Releases Budget Over 600 Crore
She added that immediately after assuming office, the BJP-led government released a budget of nearly ₹700 crore, ensuring development works worth ₹10 crore in each Assembly constituency across Delhi. The Chief Minister said the government is committed to accelerating infrastructure development and improving civic amenities to enhance the quality of life for residents in the capital.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the total value of the development projects inaugurated in RK Puram?
What specific types of infrastructure improvements are included in these projects?
The projects include road construction and repair, renovation of community platforms (chaupals), and upgrading community centers. Open gym equipment will also be installed in parks.
What was the previous government's approach to funding local development projects?
Previously, MPs and MLAs had limited access to funds, leading to prolonged delays and pending local development projects.
How much budget has the current BJP-led government allocated for development in each constituency?
The BJP-led government has released a budget of nearly ₹700 crore, ensuring development works worth ₹10 crore in each Assembly constituency across Delhi.