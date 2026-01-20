Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsAmid Crisis In Bangladesh, India Takes Big Decision; Diplomats’ Families Asked To Return

Amid Crisis In Bangladesh, India Takes Big Decision; Diplomats’ Families Asked To Return

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 10:02 PM (IST)

India on Tuesday decided to withdraw the families of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh, citing the prevailing security situation in the country ahead of its parliamentary elections. Official sources said the dependents of personnel posted at the Indian High Commission and other Indian posts in Bangladesh have been advised to return to India as a precautionary measure. The sources added that India’s mission in Dhaka and all related posts in Bangladesh will continue to remain open and fully operational.

Dependents Advised To Return As Precaution

According to official sources, New Delhi has issued an advisory for the dependents of Indian officials serving in Dhaka and other locations in Bangladesh to travel back to India. The decision was taken after assessment of the security environment, and is being described as a preventive step rather than an evacuation of missions.

The advisory applies specifically to families and dependents, while officials remain in their respective postings to continue diplomatic and consular operations. The government has not publicly detailed the exact nature of the security concerns, but sources indicated that the decision reflects caution as the election period approaches.

Indian Mission To Stay Open, Operational

Officials clarified that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and all other Indian posts in Bangladesh remain open and operational. Diplomatic work, including consular services and coordination with Bangladeshi authorities, is expected to continue as usual.

The development underlines India’s focus on safeguarding its personnel and their families during volatile periods, even as it maintains institutional presence and engagement in Bangladesh.

Move Comes Ahead Of Bangladesh Elections

Bangladesh is due to hold parliamentary elections in the coming weeks, and the build-up to polls has drawn attention to law and order preparedness. Election seasons in the region often see heavy political mobilisation, protests, and security-related challenges, prompting foreign missions to review and strengthen safety arrangements for their staff and families.

India’s decision is seen as a significant precautionary step in this context. The government is expected to continue monitoring the situation closely and may issue further advisories depending on the ground assessment in the coming days.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 09:54 PM (IST)
