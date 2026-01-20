Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingRihanna’s Graceful Reaction To NYC Hotel Door Mishap | Video Goes Viral

Rihanna’s Graceful Reaction To NYC Hotel Door Mishap | Video Goes Viral

Rihanna’s viral video shows her reacting with humor after being hit by NYC hotel doors. This incident, though minor, has further endeared Rihanna to her followers.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Singer-songwriter Rihanna demonstrated her signature composure and humour after a minor mishap outside the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, a video of which has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred when Rihanna was exiting the hotel and her security guard walked ahead, leaving the doors to close in her face. Despite the unexpected moment, the Grammy-winning artist handled it with grace. In the video, she paused briefly, looked at the camera, and quipped, “Such a gentleman you are,” before letting out a soft giggle. She then proceeded to get into a waiting car, keeping her calm and cheerful demeanor intact. Fans quickly shared the clip online, with many praising Rihanna for her sense of humour and composure in the situation.

Rihanna Shows Grace Amid Mishap

The video surfaced on the same day that Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, released his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. The following day, Rocky appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, while Rihanna was later seen accompanying him to the show’s after-party. The couple’s public appearances have generated significant buzz, with fans highlighting both their professional accomplishments and their chemistry as a couple. This incident, though minor, has further endeared Rihanna to her followers, showcasing her ability to remain poised even in unexpected moments.

The viral clip serves as a reminder of the singer’s relatable charm, showing that even global superstars can experience everyday mishaps, yet handle them with humor and grace.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
Viral Video Rihanna
