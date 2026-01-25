Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCM's Advisor Gets Cabinet Minister Status In J&K

CM's Advisor Gets Cabinet Minister Status In J&K

As per the order, Wani will draw a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 80,000 per month.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 08:16 AM (IST)

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday accorded the status of a Cabinet minister to the chief minister's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, M Raju issued the order on the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per the order, Wani will draw a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 80,000 per month.

He will be provided transport facilities by the Motor Garages Department and rent-free residential accommodation in Jammu and Srinagar through the Estates Department, the order said.

Wani, a senior National Conference leader who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from the Kupwara seat, was appointed as an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 16, 2024.

He is a close aide of Abdullah and served as the minister of state during his first tenure between 2009 and 2014 and held charges of multiple ministries. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
J&K News JK CM Advisors
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
World
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
News
‘Gave Them Two Hours’: Father Seeks Justice After Son Dies In Noida Techie Death
‘Gave Them Two Hours’: Father Seeks Justice After Son Dies In Noida Techie Death
World
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs On Canada Over China Deal, Tensions With Mark Carney Escalate
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs On Canada Over China Deal, Tensions With Mark Carney Escalate
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Row Deepens, Ramdev vs Avimukteshwaranand, Saints Split, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Navi Mumbai Chemical Factory Blaze, Firefighters Battle Massive Flames, No Casualties Reported
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Case Delayed, Forensic Panel Awaits Crucial SIT Papers
Prayagraj Protest: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Slams Yogi, Endorses Keshav Maurya
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget