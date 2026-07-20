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English NewsCitiesCJP Protest March: Five Delhi Metro Stations Shut Over Security Concerns

CJP Protest March: Five Delhi Metro Stations Shut Over Security Concerns

The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a protest march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday to press for reforms in the education sector.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 09:46 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday closed five stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth -- over security concerns amid a protest march being carried out by the Cockroach Janta Party.

In a post on X, DMRC said the five stations would remain closed until further instructions.

The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a protest march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday to press for reforms in the education sector.

Even as the authorities put in place elaborate security arrangements, they said that no permission has been sought for the procession. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Jul 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro CJP Sonam Wangchuk Parliament March
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