HomeCitiesChhattisgarh: Top Maoist Leader Carrying Rs 1 Crore Bounty Among 10 Killed In Gariaband Encounter

Chhattisgarh security forces conducted multiple anti-Naxal operations, killing 10 Maoists in Gariaband, including Central Committee member Modem Balkrishna.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 08:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Security forces in Chhattisgarh carried out a series of anti-Naxal operations, leading to the killing of senior cadres and the arrest of several active Maoists in different districts. Personnel engaged in a fierce encounter with Maoists in the Mainpur region of Gariaband district on Thursday. The operation, involving the STF, COBRA, and E-30 teams, began following intelligence inputs on Maoist movement in the forests.

News agency ANI reported that 10 Naxals, including Central Committee member Manoj alias Modem Balkrishna, were neutralised at Bhaludiigi hill under Mainpur police station. Superintendent of Police Gariaband, Nikhil Rakhecha, confirmed, “10 naxals, including CC member Manoj alias Modem Balkrishna, neutralised by security forces in Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh.”

Modem Balkrishna was a CC member of the banned CPI (Maoist) who reportedly carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore over his head.

Crackdown in Bijapur

In a parallel operation in Bijapur district, police arrested 26 active Maoists, including six individuals carrying cash rewards amounting to ₹13 lakh, news agency IANS reported.

The arrests led to the recovery of explosives, IEDs, bombs, wires, and propaganda material. Authorities said those in custody, including militia commanders and committee members, admitted to planning attacks on security forces. Multiple cases have been registered, and all accused were remanded to judicial custody.

Naxal With ₹8 Lakh Bounty Gunned Down in Kanker

Separately, PTI reported that a Naxal carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh was killed in Kanker district on Tuesday. The encounter occurred on a forested hill near Gedabeda village under Partapur police station, when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force launched a combing operation along the Kanker–Narayanpur border.

Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said the slain Maoist, identified as Masa, was part of the ‘military company no. 5’ of the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerilla Army). Security forces recovered a .303 rifle, a walkie-talkie set, and other materials from the site.

Bastar Range Inspector General Sundarraj P said despite difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, personnel have remained committed to ensuring people’s safety. He urged Maoists to surrender, remarking that they should “accept the reality that Maoism was on the verge of collapse, and shun violence and join the mainstream.”

With this latest action, police said 231 Maoists have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, including 210 in the Bastar division comprising Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, and Dantewada districts.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 08:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gariaband CHHATTISGARH Modem Balkrishna Gariaband Encounter
