FIR Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra In Chhattisgarh For Alleged ‘Cut Amit Shah's Head’ Remark

HomeCitiesFIR Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra In Chhattisgarh For Alleged ‘Cut Amit Shah's Head’ Remark

An FIR was filed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks against Amit Shah. The complaint cites sections related to promoting enmity and prejudice to national integration.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Raipur, Aug 31 (PTI) A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for her alleged "objectionable" remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a local resident, a case was registered against Moitra at the Mana police station on Saturday under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

Moitra sparked a controversy after allegedly saying that if Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, "the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table".

She allegedly made the statement while speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

PTI, however, couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The TMC MP alleged that the Union government was shirking its responsibilities on border security.

The police official said that the complainant, Gopal Samanto, alleged that Moitra's remarks were objectionable and unconstitutional.

The complaint also stated that a large number of Bangladeshi refugees were settled in the Mana Camp area in Raipur in 1971, and Moitra's statement has created fear among them, as such remarks may provoke anger from other communities against them, the official said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
