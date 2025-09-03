Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Modi Govt Will Not Rest Until...': Amit Shah On 'Operation Black Forest' In Chhattisgarh

Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to eradicate Maoist insurgency by March 2026, praising "Operation Black Forest" for eliminating over 30 Naxals without security force casualties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday declared that the Modi government will not stop until the Maoist insurgency is completely eradicated. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for security forces in Chhattisgarh, Shah praised the success of ‘Operation Black Forest’ and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to making India free of Naxal violence.

He met and honoured the personnel of CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG, and Cobra for 'Operation Black Forest', along with their families, at his residence in New Delhi. "In the largest anti-Naxal operation, which lasted continuously for 19 days in the remote hills of Kereguttalu, these brave jawans achieved historic success by eliminating more than 30 Naxals without any casualties. The bravery of our security forces in anti-Naxal operations will be written in golden letters in history," he posted on X.

“The Modi government will not rest until every Naxalite either surrenders, is captured, or eliminated,” Shah declared.

"In 'Operation Black Forest', the soldiers not only destroyed the Naxalites’ base camp, but also dealt a severe blow to their supply chain.  The Modi government and the Chhattisgarh government are committed to making the lives of soldiers who were martyred or injured in anti-Naxal operations and their families easier," he added.

He said: "The Modi government will not rest until all Naxals surrender or are eliminated."

He noted that despite extreme heat, tough terrain, and the constant threat of hidden explosives, security forces pressed ahead with determination and dismantled a major Maoist base camp. The operation also destroyed supply chains and material dumps that had been established deep inside the forests.

Shah underlined the toll Maoist violence has taken on some of India’s poorest regions, where it has disrupted schools, hospitals, and development programs. But, he said, years of counter-insurgency efforts are now beginning to change lives. “There has been a new sunrise for 6.5 crore people living across the region stretching from Pashupatinath to Tirupati,” he said.

Shah also assured full government support for security personnel injured in such operations, stressing that their sacrifices will not go unrecognised. Reiterating the Centre’s goal, Shah said the government is determined to wipe out Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were present at the event.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
CHHATTISGARH AMIT SHAH Operation Black Forest
Preferred Sources
Read more
