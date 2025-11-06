Chennai To Face Power Cut On Nov 6, 2025: Check Affected Areas & Timings

Chennai Power Cut On Nov 6, 2025: Several areas in Chennai will experience a scheduled power cut on Friday (November 7, 2025) as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) carries out essential maintenance and upgrade work to improve supply reliability.



According to officials, the outage is necessary for routine line checks, replacement of aging components, and clearing of vegetation around high-tension lines to prevent faults during the upcoming monsoon season. Power supply will be suspended from 9 AM to 5 PM, though restoration may occur earlier if work is completed ahead of schedule.

Chennai Power Shutdown On Nov 6, 2025

Ambattur: Palaniappa , Pudur , AK Amman, Banu Nagar, Oragadam , Murugambedu , Pasumpon Nagar, Kallikuppam , Chandrasekarapuram , Venkatapuram , Karukku .

Thirumudivakkam : Sidco 6th, 8th Street, Main Road and Lane, Velayuthum Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Sathish Nagar, Kalaimagal Nagar, Sai Baba Lane, Karpagam Nagar, 400 Feet Road Parking Yard Area, Ashramam Avenue.



Residents are advised to take precautions during the shutdown. Authorities suggest charging mobile devices and power banks in advance, storing sufficient drinking water as motor pumps will not function, and keeping refrigerators closed to maintain cooling. Sensitive electronic appliances such as computers and televisions should be unplugged to protect them from voltage fluctuations when power is restored.

Chennai Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in some parts of the city. The day temperature is expected to hover around 33–34°C.

Tangedco has urged residents to cooperate with field staff and assured that all efforts will be made to restore electricity supply at the earliest possible time.

