Bengaluru Police Trace Nationwide School Bomb Hoaxes To Woman Techie Jailed In Gujarat

HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru Police Trace Nationwide School Bomb Hoaxes To Woman Techie Jailed In Gujarat

Bengaluru Police arrested Rene Joshilda, a software engineer already jailed in Ahmedabad, for sending bomb threat emails to schools across multiple Indian cities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major breakthrough against a wave of bomb hoaxes that spread panic across several Indian cities, Bengaluru Police have identified and arrested Rene Joshilda, a woman already lodged in Ahmedabad Central Jail, for sending multiple bomb threat emails to schools in different states.

Bengaluru Police Trace Nationwide School Bomb Hoaxes 

The investigation began on June 14 when a Bengaluru school principal reported receiving a threatening email claiming that explosives had been planted on campus. As similar threats surfaced across the city and beyond, the North Division Cyber Crime unit was assigned to track down the source.

Police said Joshilda, a trained software engineer with significant cyber skills, emerged as the prime suspect after weeks of digital forensics. She was brought to Bengaluru on a body warrant on October 28 and reportedly confessed to sending the fake threats not only to schools in Bengaluru, but also to institutions in Mysuru, Chennai, and Gujarat, as per a report on NDTV.

Investigators revealed that Joshilda used advanced tools to conceal her identity — employing VPNs, multiple email accounts, and virtual phone numbers generated through the “Gate Code” app to create several WhatsApp profiles. This made tracing her communications challenging and allowed her to orchestrate coordinated hoax threats across state lines.

After detailed questioning, she was sent back to Ahmedabad Central Jail on October 31. Officials say her arrest has shed light on a larger pattern of cyber hoaxes aimed at spreading fear and disrupting school operations, as per the report.

Police are now examining whether Joshilda acted alone or as part of a wider network. The probe continues as cyber experts analyze seized devices and digital footprints linked to the nationwide threats.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Gujarat
