Chennai Power Cut On September 4, 2025: Several Neighbourhoods To Be Affected — Details

HomeCitiesChennai Power Cut On September 4, 2025: Several Neighbourhoods To Be Affected — Details

Chennai faces planned power outages on September 4, 2025 in areas including Ambattur, Red Hills, Tiruvanmiyur and Teynampet.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Chennai will experience scheduled power outages in several areas on Thursday, September 4, 2025, due to maintenance work. The shutdown is planned from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) has advised residents to plan accordingly and complete their chores before the scheduled maintenance period.

The power is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM if the work is completed on time.

Chennai Power Cut: Affected Areas

The following neighbourhoods will be impacted by the power shutdown:

Ambattur: Adayalampet Millennium Town (Phases I-III), Padasalai Street, Kambar Nagar (Phases I-IV), CASA Grand, KG, Kulakarai Street, Vanagaram Road, TT Mathew Road, and the 200 Feet Service Road.

Red Hills: Sothuperumbedu, Kumaran Nagar, Sengalamman Nagar, Vijayanallur, Siruniyam, Parthasarathi Nagar, and Vijaya Garden.

Tiruvanmiyur: Indira Nagar (Cross Streets 17-20 and 25-29), Indira Nagar Main Road, Corporation Shopping Complex, LB Road, and Ananth Apartments.

Teynampet: Poes Garden, TV Salai, Jayammal Road, Elango Salai, Poes Garden Road, Rajakrishna Road, Eldams Road, Periyar Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Kamarajar Street, Seethammal Colony, KB Dassan Road, Bharathiyar Street, Bakthavatchalam Street, Appadurai Street, TTK Road, Cathedral Road, JJ Road, Parthasarathy Pettai, Parthasarathy Garden, KR Road, George Avenue, SSI Road, HD Raja Street, ARK Colony, Anna Salai, Venus Colony, and Murrays Gate Road.

What To Do During Chennai Power Shutdown

During the Chennai power shutdown, residents are advised to stay prepared and manage their day with a few simple steps to avoid inconvenience. It is best to charge mobile phones, laptops and other essential devices in advance so that communication and work are not disrupted. Keeping drinking water ready is important since electric purifiers will not function and refrigerators should be opened only when necessary to preserve food for longer hours. Those who rely on medical equipment should make sure that backup batteries or alternative arrangements are in place.

ALSO READ: 'We'll Get Your Delivery Done': Karnataka Congress MLA's Remark To Female Journalist Sparks Row

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Chennai Chennai Power Cut
