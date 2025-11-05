Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai Power Cut On November 6, 2025: Several Areas To Face 5-Hour Outage

Chennai Power Cut On November 6, 2025: Several Areas To Face 5-Hour Outage

On November 6, 2025, Chennai will experience a power shutdown from 9 AM to 2 PM due to TANGEDCO maintenance in Thirumudivakkam, Ambattur, and Alandur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Power Cut On November 6, 2025:  Several parts of Chennai will experience a scheduled power shutdown on Thursday, November 6, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out essential maintenance and system upgradation work. The outage, which will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., aims to enhance power reliability and prevent unexpected disruptions in the coming months.

According to TANGEDCO, the shutdown is necessary for routine line maintenance, transformer upgrades, and safety inspections to ensure the stability of supply to growing residential and industrial areas. Officials added that power will be restored immediately after the work is completed.

Chennai Power Cut On Nov 6 

The affected areas include:

  • Thirumudivakkam: Sidco 6th & 8th Streets, Main Road, Velayuthum Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Sathish Nagar, Kalaimagal Nagar, Sai Baba Lane, and Ashramam Avenue.
  • Ambattur: Palaniappa, Pudur, AK Amman, Banu Nagar, Oragadam, Murugambedu, Pasumpon Nagar, Kallikuppam, Chandrasekarapuram, Venkatapuram, and Karukku.
  • Alandur: MKN Road, Asherkhana, Railway Station Road, GST Road, Velachery Road, Tiruvalluvar Main Road, Officer Colony, NGO Colony, and surrounding residential colonies.


Residents are advised to plan ahead by charging essential electronic devices, keeping emergency lights and fans ready, and avoiding the use of high-power appliances during the outage window. Businesses and industries in affected zones should ensure backup generators are functional and disconnect sensitive equipment to prevent damage from voltage fluctuations when supply resumes.

Chennai Weather Update

Meanwhile, Chennai’s weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 34–35°C and minimum around 25–26°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD also forecast one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas during the day.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Opinion
