Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNandini Ghee Price Surges By Rs 90 Per Kg, New Rate Rs 700 Effective From Today

Nandini Ghee Price Surges By Rs 90 Per Kg, New Rate Rs 700 Effective From Today

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) increased Nandini ghee prices by Rs 90/kg (now Rs 700) due to rising global prices and butter/ghee shortages.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Consumers across Karnataka will now have to shell out more for Nandini ghee, as the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has announced a sharp Rs 90 per kilogram price hike, raising the retail price from Rs 610 to Rs 700 with effect from Wednesday. KMF, the state-run cooperative that owns the popular Nandini brand, cited rising global prices and a nationwide shortage of butter and ghee as key reasons behind the increase. 

Karnataka Milk Body Hikes Nandini Ghee Price

Speaking to reporters, Bamul Chairman DK Suresh said that despite the upward revision, Nandini’s prices remain competitive when compared with other national brands, which currently sell ghee between Rs 700 and Rs 900 per kilogram, as per India Today. “We maintain high-quality standards, using only cow’s milk and following strict production norms. Even after this hike, Nandini ghee remains affordable and trustworthy,” he said.

The federation said the move was essential to reduce mounting financial losses faced by its member cooperative societies.

The latest revision follows a price reduction earlier this year, when the rate was cut from Rs 650 to Rs 610 per litre after a GST reduction, as part of the state’s effort to make essential commodities more accessible to consumers, reported News First Live.

Suresh also outlined the economic pressures on the dairy sector, saying that milk procurement continues to outpace sales. Suresh said that they were producing between 95 lakh and 1 crore litres of milk daily, but were able to sell only 50 lakh litres. He explained that to support farmers, their payout had been increased by Rs 4 per litre. However, due to a continuing shortage of butter and rising demand for ghee, the cooperative had no option but to revise the prices.

KMF clarified that the prices of other Nandini dairy products remain unchanged for now, even as the federation monitors market trends and input costs in the coming months.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Ghee
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
India
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
Election 2025
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget