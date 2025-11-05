Nandini Ghee Price Surges By Rs 90 Per Kg, New Rate Rs 700 Effective From Today

Consumers across Karnataka will now have to shell out more for Nandini ghee, as the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has announced a sharp Rs 90 per kilogram price hike, raising the retail price from Rs 610 to Rs 700 with effect from Wednesday. KMF, the state-run cooperative that owns the popular Nandini brand, cited rising global prices and a nationwide shortage of butter and ghee as key reasons behind the increase.

Karnataka Milk Body Hikes Nandini Ghee Price

Speaking to reporters, Bamul Chairman DK Suresh said that despite the upward revision, Nandini’s prices remain competitive when compared with other national brands, which currently sell ghee between Rs 700 and Rs 900 per kilogram, as per India Today. “We maintain high-quality standards, using only cow’s milk and following strict production norms. Even after this hike, Nandini ghee remains affordable and trustworthy,” he said.

The federation said the move was essential to reduce mounting financial losses faced by its member cooperative societies.

The latest revision follows a price reduction earlier this year, when the rate was cut from Rs 650 to Rs 610 per litre after a GST reduction, as part of the state’s effort to make essential commodities more accessible to consumers, reported News First Live.

Suresh also outlined the economic pressures on the dairy sector, saying that milk procurement continues to outpace sales. Suresh said that they were producing between 95 lakh and 1 crore litres of milk daily, but were able to sell only 50 lakh litres. He explained that to support farmers, their payout had been increased by Rs 4 per litre. However, due to a continuing shortage of butter and rising demand for ghee, the cooperative had no option but to revise the prices.

KMF clarified that the prices of other Nandini dairy products remain unchanged for now, even as the federation monitors market trends and input costs in the coming months.