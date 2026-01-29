Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChennai: Migrant Worker, Wife & 2-Year-Old Son Killed; Three Arrested

Chennai: Migrant Worker, Wife & 2-Year-Old Son Killed; Three Arrested

Three men were arrested in Chennai for the murder of a Bihar migrant worker, his wife, and child. The motive was a failed sexual assault on the woman.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:47 PM (IST)

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a migrant worker from Bihar, his wife, and their two-year-old son, and the investigation has revealed a chilling tale of sexual assault and the killings, a police official said on Thursday.

The investigation began following the discovery of a body in a gunny bag on January 26.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Gaurav Kumar (24), a native of Nalanda district in Bihar, his wife Minukumari (22), and their son Birmani Kumar. Kumar, who had previously worked as a security guard in nearby Sriperumbudur, had recently returned here with his family in search of better employment.

They were staying in Taramani area with acquaintances. On the night of January 25, a group of men -- also migrant workers from Bihar -- allegedly consumed alcohol with Kumar. During the session, the accused reportedly attempted to sexually assault Minukumari. When Kumar resisted, the gang attacked him with iron rods, killing him on the spot. To eliminate witnesses, they subsequently murdered the woman and the toddler.

The crime came to light on January 26 when Kumar's body was found abandoned in a sack on a road in the upscale Adyar neighbourhood.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, police said. Following their leads, police recovered the body of the child from the Buckingham Canal near Madhya Kailash on Wednesday.

While the bodies of the father and son have been sent for post-mortem at the Government Royapettah Hospital, a massive search operation is still underway to locate the woman's body, which suspects claim was dumped in a large garbage bin near the Indira Nagar MRTS station.

The incident has triggered a sharp political reaction in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK chief and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP State President K Annamalai have slammed the DMK-led government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation.

DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed deep shock over the incident, terming it "heinous" and assured that the perpetrators would face the harshest punishment. PTI JR JR SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Chennai DMK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
UGC Equity Regulations 2026: Supreme Court Says 2012 Rules To Remain In Force For Now
UGC Equity Regulations 2026: Supreme Court Says 2012 Rules To Remain In Force For Now
Budget
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
India
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
Budget
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s GDP Growth Seen Slowing to 6.8–7.2% In FY27
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s GDP Growth Seen Slowing to 6.8–7.2% In FY27
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Mumbai News: Future of Maharashtra Politics Uncertain After Leader’s Passing Amid Massive Public Mourning
Maharashtra Mourns: State Honors Mark Final Farewell to Maharashtra Leader as Public Pays Emotional Tribute
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Public Farewell as Veteran Maharashtra Leader Laid to Rest with Full State Honors
Maharashtra Mourns: Final Rites of Maharashtra Leader Ajay Pawar Held with State Honours, Emotional Scenes at Cremation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget