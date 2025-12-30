Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai Metro Disrupted As Technical Glitch Halts Airport–Koyambedu Services, Commuters Hit Hard

Chennai Metro Disrupted As Technical Glitch Halts Airport–Koyambedu Services, Commuters Hit Hard

Chennai Metro’s Airport–Koyambedu direct service has been suspended due to a technical glitch, forcing commuters to switch lines and face delays.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 11:21 AM (IST)

Commuters in Chennai faced yet another bout of inconvenience as Metro Rail services were disrupted, particularly impacting passengers travelling along the busy Airport–Koyambedu stretch. The interruption, attributed to a technical fault, has once again raised concerns about reliability on one of the city’s most crucial public transport networks.

The disruption has forced thousands of daily commuters to alter their travel plans, with many expressing frustration over repeated technical issues affecting metro operations.

Direct Airport–Koyambedu Service Suspended

The Chennai Metro Rail Administration confirmed that a technical glitch led to the suspension of direct train services on a key corridor. In an official statement, the administration said, “Due to a technical issue, direct train service between Central and airport Via Koyambedu are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers travelling to the Airport via the Green Line (via Anna Nagar, Koyambedu) are requested to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station and continue their journey using Blue Line Airport services. Similarly, passengers travelling from the Green Line to the Blue Line are also requested to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station."

"Except for the inter-corridor service, both Green Line (Puratchi Thaivar M.G.Ramachandran Central - St.Thomas Mount) and Blue Line (WIMCO Nagar - Airport) trains are operating normally as per the weekday schedule," it said.

Safety Concerns Resurface After Earlier Breakdown

The latest disruption has also revived memories of a recent alarming incident. On December 2, a metro train reportedly came to a sudden halt about 500 metres from Chennai Central while heading towards the High Court Metro Station due to a technical fault. The driver attempted to rectify the issue but was unsuccessful.

Passengers were left stranded inside the train for an extended period, and panic reportedly set in when the interior lights went off. In the absence of immediate assistance, passengers used their mobile phone flashlights to navigate their way out of the stationary train and walk through the tunnel between Chennai Central and the High Court stations.

This incident, coupled with the current service suspension, has intensified public concern over passenger safety and system maintenance.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Koyambedu
