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HomeCitiesChaos In Bhiwadi As Thousands Of Workers Protest, Police Step In To Control Situation

Chaos In Bhiwadi As Thousands Of Workers Protest, Police Step In To Control Situation

Workers' protest over wage hike in Bhiwadi turns tense as police intervene, with allegations of force and rising unrest among labourers.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 03:24 PM (IST)

A protest by workers demanding a wage hike escalated into a tense situation in the Pathredi area of Chopanki in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Monday. The demonstration, held outside a factory, drew a large number of labourers and prompted heavy police deployment.

Protest Over Wage Disparity

Thousands of workers gathered outside the gates of Suprajit Engineering Private Limited, raising slogans and pressing for a salary increase. Despite the intense heat, they remained firm in their protest, stating that while wages have been increased for workers in neighbouring Haryana, no such revision has been implemented in Rajasthan.

The workers highlighted the growing burden of inflation, saying it has become increasingly difficult to support their families under current pay structures.

Police Intervention Sparks Tension

Upon receiving information about the protest, a significant police force from the Bhiwadi district reached the spot and attempted to pacify the demonstrators. However, the situation became tense when workers reportedly grew agitated during the negotiations.

As police tried to detain some protesters, thousands of women workers stepped forward, creating a confrontation-like scenario. In response, police resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Allegations Of Lathi Charge

The protesting workers alleged that the police carried out a lathi charge while they were peacefully gathered at the factory gate. They also claimed that women workers were not spared during the action, raising concerns over the handling of the situation.

Similar Unrest In Noida

In a related development, factory workers in Noida also staged protests over wage hike demands. The agitation turned violent on Monday morning after workers alleged their concerns were not being addressed.

In Phase-2, outside the Motherson company premises, the situation spiralled out of control. Protesters reportedly engaged in stone-pelting, set several vehicles on fire, and caused major traffic disruptions across the area.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhiwadi Workers Protest Rajasthan Labour Protest Wage Hike Demand Factory Workers Protest Noida Workers Violence
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