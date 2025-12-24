Chandigarh: Two Minors Missing After Playing Outside House, Family Says No Ransom Call Received

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Two minor boys went missing while playing outside their homes in Chandigarh, triggering an extensive search operation by the police. The children could not be traced even after 24 hours, and their families have not received any ransom call so far.

Police Launch Multi-Team Search

Following a complaint filed by the family, police immediately formed multiple search teams and began combing the area through the night. Updates about the missing children were shared with Punjab Police and authorities in neighbouring districts to widen the search effort.

CCTV Footage Provides Last Visual Clue

CCTV footage linked to the case has surfaced, showing the two children running together with their arms placed on each other’s shoulders. This footage is believed to be the last visual confirmation of their whereabouts.

Children Identified

According to police, the missing boys have been identified as Ishant, aged eight, and Ayush, aged 12. Both are residents of Raipur Khurd, and their family members work as labourers in Chandigarh. Ishant studies in Class 3, while Ayush is not enrolled in school.

Search Areas Expanded

Mauli Jagra Police Station SHO Hari Om Sharma said three teams were formed immediately after the case came to light. “The teams searched throughout the night to find the children,” he said. Initial searches covered the bus stand, railway station and airport. When no leads emerged, teams expanded the operation to hospitals, religious places, vacant houses and abandoned buildings, but without success.

No Ransom Call, Hope Children Strayed

Police said the families have not received any phone calls so far. Announcements have also been made in nearby villages to seek public assistance. Officials expressed hope that the children may have wandered off while playing and could return on their own.

Ongoing Efforts

The search operation remains underway. Police said efforts are being intensified to locate the children at the earliest and reunite them with their families.