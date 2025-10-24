Chandigarh Police Crack Blind Murder: 3 Arrested In Gruesome Welder Killing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police have made a breakthrough in a blind murder case by arresting three accused persons, including the alleged kingpin, within a short span of time, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the case pertains to an FIR dated October 21, 2025, registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Sarangpur. The complaint was lodged by Neha, who reported that her brother, a welder by profession, did not return home on October 15.

She subsequently filed a missing report on October 18. On October 19, the victim was found dead in a decomposed state near Patiala Ki Rao Choo Bridge in Village Dhanas. A post-mortem examination was conducted at GMSH-16 on October 21.

Given the seriousness of the case, special police teams were formed to crack the investigation. The teams examined CCTV footage from nearby areas, scrutinised call details and conducted raids at multiple suspected hideouts, leading to key breakthroughs, police said.

During the investigation, two accused, identified as Sonu alias Bunty (19) and Suraj alias Kancha (20), both residents of Dhanas, were arrested and produced before the court on October 23.

The court granted a three-day police remand for further interrogation. Acting on the disclosures made during remand, police later apprehended the third accused, Harsh alias Chunni Lal (19), from Dhanas.

Police have recovered crucial evidence, including the blood-stained glass used in the attack, blood-stained stones and clothes, the victim's mobile phone, and the blood-stained shirt of the deceased. These items were recovered from the possession of the accused during the investigation, a police official said.

According to police, Suraj alias Kancha is the mastermind behind the crime. The investigation has revealed that the accused first attempted to snatch the victim's mobile phone. When they failed, they forced him to consume alcohol. Once he lost consciousness, the accused allegedly committed sexual misconduct with him and later brutally murdered him using sharp glass and stones.

Police further said that the accused Suraj has a criminal history and is currently out on bail in another case registered earlier this year at Police Station Sarangpur. Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)