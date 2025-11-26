Centre Approves Major Rs 9,858-Crore Boost For Pune Metro Phase-2

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Pune Metro rail network at a cost of ₹9,858 crore, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared Line 4 (Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug) under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, Vaishnaw said.

Second Major Phase-2 Project Sanctioned

This marks the second major approval under Phase-2, following the earlier sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz–Chandni Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi–Wagholi/Vitthalwadi), the minister added.

Connectivity and Scope

Line 4 and 4A will span 31.636 km with 28 elevated stations, connecting IT hubs, commercial centres, educational institutions, and residential clusters across East, South, and West Pune.

The project is expected to be completed within five years at an estimated cost of ₹9,857.85 crore. Funding will be shared jointly by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, and external bilateral/multilateral funding agencies.