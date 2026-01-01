Heading Out On New Year? Expect Crowded Delhi Metro Stations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Metro stations witnessed higher-than-usual passenger footfall on Thursday as people stepped out for New Year visits, shopping and social gatherings. Several stations on central routes, including those connecting to Khan Market, saw crowded platforms and concourses during peak hours. The situation reflects a seasonal increase in travel on public holidays, underlining the need for careful planning and measured crowd management during festive periods.

Crowd Movement Slows During Peak Hours

Passengers reported slower movement at station entry points, stairways and platforms, particularly during afternoon and evening hours. Interchange zones and escalators experienced brief congestion as trains arrived and departed.

Despite the increased footfall, train services remained operational, with no major disruptions reported. The rise in passenger numbers was largely linked to New Year outings and visits to popular commercial areas.

Advisory For Passengers

Commuters are advised to remain alert while travelling during holidays and to allow additional time for their journeys. Avoiding peak hours, where possible, can help reduce inconvenience.

Passengers are also advised to follow station announcements, use stairways and escalators carefully, and avoid rushing while boarding or alighting from trains. Those travelling with children or elderly family members should exercise added caution and consider less crowded travel windows.

Managing Seasonal Rus

As New Year activities continue, commuters are advised to travel responsibly and remain patient in crowded spaces. With basic precautions and advance planning, journeys can be completed comfortably even during periods of higher footfall.