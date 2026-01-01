Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesDelhi NCRHeading Out On New Year? Expect Crowded Delhi Metro Stations

Heading Out On New Year? Expect Crowded Delhi Metro Stations

Despite the increased footfall, train services remained operational, with no major disruptions reported. The rise in passenger numbers was largely linked to New Year outings.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Metro stations witnessed higher-than-usual passenger footfall on Thursday as people stepped out for New Year visits, shopping and social gatherings. Several stations on central routes, including those connecting to Khan Market, saw crowded platforms and concourses during peak hours. The situation reflects a seasonal increase in travel on public holidays, underlining the need for careful planning and measured crowd management during festive periods.

Crowd Movement Slows During Peak Hours

Passengers reported slower movement at station entry points, stairways and platforms, particularly during afternoon and evening hours. Interchange zones and escalators experienced brief congestion as trains arrived and departed.

Despite the increased footfall, train services remained operational, with no major disruptions reported. The rise in passenger numbers was largely linked to New Year outings and visits to popular commercial areas.

Advisory For Passengers

Commuters are advised to remain alert while travelling during holidays and to allow additional time for their journeys. Avoiding peak hours, where possible, can help reduce inconvenience.

Passengers are also advised to follow station announcements, use stairways and escalators carefully, and avoid rushing while boarding or alighting from trains. Those travelling with children or elderly family members should exercise added caution and consider less crowded travel windows.

Managing Seasonal Rus

As New Year activities continue, commuters are advised to travel responsibly and remain patient in crowded spaces. With basic precautions and advance planning, journeys can be completed comfortably even during periods of higher footfall.

Related Video

Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Year 2026 New Year Delhi Metro Delhi Metro Rush
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana
India
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date
First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears Final Trials-Check Routes & Launch Date
World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
World
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
When A Language Loses Its House: The Maithili Akademi’s Unsettling Silence
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget