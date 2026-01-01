Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Several Killed After Explosion At Switzerland's Luxury Ski Resort Crans-Montana

New Year celebrations turned tragic as a powerful explosion ripped through a bar in Switzerland’s Crans-Montana ski resort, killing several people.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 12:04 PM (IST)

A festive New Year atmosphere turned into a scene of devastation after a powerful explosion tore through a popular bar in Crans-Montana, one of Switzerland’s most exclusive ski resorts, killing several people and injuring others. Swiss police confirmed the incident early Thursday, sending shockwaves through the alpine town known for luxury tourism and vibrant nightlife.

Explosion Strikes Popular Nightlife Spot

The blast occurred at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) at Le Constellation, a well-known bar frequented by tourists and locals celebrating the arrival of the New Year. At the time of the explosion, the venue was crowded with revelers enjoying late-night festivities.

Witnesses described moments of panic as the explosion ripped through the premises, triggering flames that quickly engulfed parts of the building. People inside rushed to escape as smoke and fire spread, turning celebrations into chaos within seconds.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Swiss media images showed the bar engulfed in flames as firefighters, police, and medical teams rushed to the scene. Emergency services worked through the night to extinguish the fire, evacuate the area, and provide aid to the injured.

Gaetan Lathion, spokesperson for the police in Wallis canton, told AFP that the cause of the explosion remains unknown. Authorities have cordoned off the area surrounding the bar, and forensic teams have begun examining the site to determine what triggered the blast.

Rescue teams have also focused on securing the structure to prevent further risk, while investigators assess whether gas, electrical faults, or other factors may have played a role.

Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Festive Resort Town

The incident has cast a pall over New Year celebrations in Crans-Montana, a resort town famed for its upscale ski slopes, luxury chalets, and international visitors. The town typically attracts large crowds during the holiday season, with nightlife venues playing a central role in the festivities.

Local authorities are expected to review safety measures at entertainment venues across the resort in the wake of the tragedy. 

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
SWITZERLAND
