Caught On Camera: Raj Thackeray’s MNS Workers Assault Coaching Centre Head In Kalyan

Another incident of political violence has emerged from Kalyan, near Mumbai, where workers from Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly assaulted the head of a coaching centre, Siddharth Singh Chandel. The act, which unfolded at the Siddhartha Logic coaching centre that prepares students for competitive exams including the Indian Administrative Service, was captured on a video circulated online.

The video shows three MNS members confronting Chandel across a desk. The men reportedly accused him of charging exorbitant fees without conducting classes, NDTV reported. Despite Chandel attempting to calm the situation over a phone call, the argument escalated rapidly. One of the men is seen slapping him, another hurling a stainless-steel bottle, followed by a third throwing a wooden plaque at him.

Meanwhile, visibly shaken students—mostly young girls—were present in the room, with one recording the assault on her mobile phone. As the attackers closed in on Chandel, the video abruptly ends with one of the assailants threatening him.

Pattern of Violence by MNS Workers

This assault follows a disturbing pattern of similar incidents involving MNS workers. In recent weeks, party members have been accused of attacking individuals over perceived slights to Marathi identity. Notable incidents include the assault on a shopkeeper in Mumbai’s Mira Road and another in Vikhroli.

Seven individuals involved in the Mira Road incident were summoned by the police only after media pressure, and were released shortly thereafter, as per NDTV’s report. Despite multiple videos capturing these violent acts, legal action has largely been absent, the report stated.

MNS Defiant As Raj Thackeray Encourages Assault

Raj Thackeray and the MNS have not issued any apology or acknowledgement regarding the incidents. Instead, the party has defended the attackers. In fact, the MNS chief has even encouraged them to continue the assault but not shoot any videos. The party has gone further, warning of continued violence if Raj Thackeray faces criticism.

The recent spate of assaults is closely linked to political opposition against the Maharashtra government’s decision to mandate Hindi as a compulsory subject from Classes I to V. Orders issued in April and June sparked backlash, particularly from Raj Thackeray’s MNS and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). The cousins—both linked to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray—have united in condemning the ‘imposition’ of Hindi in the state.

This language-based conflict also intensified tensions between MNS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A war of words erupted between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Raj Thackeray, with the MNS chief declaring, “We will drown and assault (Dubey dubey kar marenge)”.

Maharashtra Home Minister Yogesh Kadam’s reaction has also drawn criticism. Rather than condemning the assaults, he said, “Action will be taken against anyone who disrespects Marathi,” adding, “Marathi will have to be spoken in Maharashtra…”