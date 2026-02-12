Bus Overturns After Hitting Divider On Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 40 Injured

Kannauj (UP): At least 40 passengers were injured after a double-decker bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar hit a divider and overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Saurikh area of the district on Thursday, police said.

The bus, belonging to a Bihar-based travel agency, was carrying around 70 passengers against its seating capacity of 56, police said.

Saurikh Station House Officer Jayanti Prasad Gangwar said preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have dozed off, leading to the accident. The driver and conductor fled the scene after the incident, he said.

Police shifted the injured to Community Health Centre in Saurikh, the Government Medical College in Tirwa, the 100-bed hospital in Chhibramau and the Saifai Medical College in Etawah.

Passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid and sent home by another bus, officials added.

